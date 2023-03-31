MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Holmen High School track and Field team was the class of the regional teams at the UW-Stout Invitational on Friday, putting their boys and girls team’s fourth in their respective divisions.

The Vikings boys team finished with 33 points in large part due to a pair of third-place finishes on the track. Senior Kyle Jackson took third in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.26 seconds and junior Sam Horman finished in the same spot in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.47.

The girls team had a pair of runner-up finishes on the track in freshman Lydia Lazarescu (27.07 in the 200 meter dash) and senior Annabella Fillips (12:17.7 in the 3200 meter run). Junior Maya Amundson brought home a second-place finish for Holmen in the triple jump, finishing with a leap of 34-3 meters.

Arcadia took home eighth in the boys division and 17th in the girls division. Junior Landan Bremer won the boys 200 meter dash with a time of 23.76 while junior Casidi Pehler brought home the girls pole vault title at 11-6.

Junior Jonathan Skemp of Aquinas scored six of his team’s eight points for the day with a third-place run at 3200, finishing with a time of 10:19.46.

Both the Blair-Taylor boys and girls teams finished with three points. Junior Kristoffer Sandal took sixth in the boys 1600 (4:46.85) while junior Paige Kelly finished sixth in the girls 200 (28.00).

Osceola won the girls division while Wausau West won the boys.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Onalaska 1, River Falls 0

After a scoreless first half, Amaya Thesing had an unassisted goal for the Hilltoppers (1-0-0). Summer Nicolai had a shutout with six saves in goal.

The runner-ups in the MVC last season will go on to play Hudson tomorrow at 12:45 p.m. at UW-L in the UW-L Invite.

Central 8, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Kate Heiderscheit and Grace Wilkinson each had a pair of goals for the RiverHawks (1-0-0) in their win against the Mustangs (0-1-0) with four others scoring for Central.

Gabby Jarman scored off an assist by Avery Bosshard in the 12th minute to open the scoring. Wilkinson assisted on the next two goals, scored by Ellia Dale and Maddie Biondo in the 24th and 26th minutes.

Heiderscheit scored in the 28th with Ellie Kirchner adding another to make it 5-0 at halftime. Heiderscheit scored again in the 44th minute with Wilkinson scoring a pair.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 25, Augsburg (Minn.) 6

Sophomore Megan Feeney scored eight goals for UWL (6-2) in their blowout victory at home over Augsburg, a new career-high for last year’s lead scorer.

Feeney scored two in the first quarter, where UWL got out to a 8-3 lead. She’d have four more in the second before scoring another pair in the second half.

Junior Lauren Schwartz had four goals while freshmen Ava Schiltz and Olivia Gscheidmeier each had a hat-trick with three goals.