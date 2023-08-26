GREEN BAY — The Holmen High School volleyball team won all three matches during the first day of the Beast of the Northeast Tournament hosted by Green Bay Notre Dame on Friday.

The Vikings beat West De Pere 25-9, 25-17 and followed it up with a 25-14, 25-18 win over Little Chute and a 25-16, 25-18 win over Green Bay Southwest.

Senior Rayna McArdle had a combined 41 assists in the three matches and added 17 digs. Sophomore Charley Casey had nine kills in the first match and six more in the last. Senior Lydia Olson also had a combined 11 kills in the first and third wins.

Sophomore Macy Kline had a combined 20 digs in all three matches.

Aquinas won one of three matches in the invitational. The Blugolds beat Pulaski 25-12, 25-19 and came up short against Madison Edgewood 25-17, 25-13. Oconto Falls beat Aquinas 25-20, 20-25, 15-13.

Junior Addy Foor had 21 kills and 26 digs for the Blugolds.

BOYS SOCCER

Central 2, Pulaski 1

The RiverHawks (1-1) evened their record by beating a team that qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament last season.

Devin Wilkerson scored both goals for Central, which put the ball in the back of the net once in each half. Arlo Wilker assisted on the first-half goal, and Riordan Staffaroni connected with Wilkerson in the second half.

Those goals gave the RiverHawks a 2-0 lead before Pulaski could score its goal.

Central’s Austin Bruley made six saves to anchor the defense.

GIRLS GOLF

Nonconference

Bay Port Invitational

HOBART, Wis. — Tomah finished 12th out of 15 teams, shooting 375 as a team on the course at Thornberry Creek at Oneida Golf Club.

Sophomore Karma Hasselberger tied for 11th after shooting 76 for the Timberwolves best finish of the tournament.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Aquinas 7, Viroqua 0

The Blugolds beat the Blackhawks 6-0, 6-0 in every match.

Kate Fortney played at No. 1 singles for Aquinas and beat Lanie Nemes, while Danica Silcox beat Jersey Cress.

Menomonie Invitational

Baldwin-Woodville 6, Holmen 1

New Richmond 6, Holmen 1

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Vikings received a 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 victory from Julia Barnes at No.l 2 singles against New Richmond, and a 6-3, 4-6, 10-3 win from Hanna Thao at No. 1 singles against Baldwin-Woodville.

Altoona Invitational

West Salem 4, Osceola 3

West Salem 7, Antigo 0

Luther 5, Medford 2

Altoona 6, Luther 1

Luther 7, Unity/Luck 0

ALTOONA, Wis. — The Panthers won a pair of duals and won every match of the victory over Antigo in straight sets.

Megan Johnson, Kendall Sullivan, Danica Hudzinski and Gabrielle Bauer all went unbeaten for West Salem. Johnson won twice in straight sets at No. 1 singles, and Hudzinski teamed up with Sullivan for a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles against Osecola and Grace Peterson for a 6-3, 6-1 victory against Antigo.

Sullivan and Bauer won once at singles and once at doubles. Sullivan won in straight sets at No. 3 doubles against Antigo, and Bauer won in three sets at No. 4 singles against Oseola.

Bauer also teamed up with Emily Bell for a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles against Antigo.

The Knights took two of their three matches, winning their first contest with Medford with a sweep in doubles matches. Rileigh Olson and Karly Miller won the No. 1 doubles flight 6-3, 6-1 against Indya Mann and Grace Holmes. Clara Baudek and Allison Buege took No. 2 doubles over Madison Clarkson and Hannah Dahl 6-1, 6-4. Kenzie Olson and Keira Paus beat Makenna Tlusty and Marcy Razink at No. 3 doubles 6-2, 6-4.

The Knights managed just one win in their match with the hosts from Altoona with Emma Kolb beating Josie Rechek 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles flight.

Kolb won her match against Unity/Luck’s Piper Nelson 6-3, 6-2 as the Knights swept their final match of the day.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL

Viterbo 3, Corban (Oregon) 2

Missouri Baptist 3, Viterbo 0

FREMONT, Neb. — The seventh-ranked V-Hawks (6-1) split a pair of top 10 matchups at the Midland Tournament, knocking off No. 2 Corban before falling to No. 8 Missouri Baptist.

Viterbo won the first two sets against Corban 25-23 and 25-22 before dropping two in a row (21-25, 18-25). After Corban scored the first three points of the tiebreaker set, Viterbo found a rhythm and eventually found the set tied at 9-9.

Kills by Grace Rohde and Jada Mitchell started a 4-1 run for the V-Hawks before Kenzie Winker’s kill gave Viterbo a 15-12 win. Winker and Rohde each finished with 18 kills.

Momentum did not carry over into their next contest against Missouri Baptist with the V-Hawks committing 22 errors over three sets (20-25, 22-25, 19-25). Rohde led with 12 kills while Maddie Connor had a team-high 11 digs.