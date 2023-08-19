The Aquinas girls tennis team swept their two contests Saturday in the La Crosse Invitational at Green Island.

The Blugolds beat DeForest 6-1 and Winona 6-1 without dropping a match in singles competition. Eva Willenbring competed in both matches as the No. 4 singles and only gave up one set all day.

The No. 2 doubles squad of Nora Dickinson and Elie Klar swept their two matches Saturday as well as the No. 3 duo of Rosa Schwinn-Weaver and Avie Nelson.

Onalaska Luther split their two matches of the day at Green Island, losing to DeForest 5-2 before sweeping Viroqua 7-0. Alexis Church won the lone singles point against DeForest in three sets, winning the No. 4 flight 6-3 , 2-6 , 11-9 over Ellie Bains. Church then won her No. 3 singles flight match against Viroqua’s Anna Solverson 6-0, 6-0.

At West Salem, the Panthers split their home matches with a 7-0 sweep of River Falls before going down 4-3 against Milton. No. 1 singles Megan Johnson and No. 4 singles Dylynn Bayer swept their respective contests.

Onalaska also split two home matches, going up 7-0 against River Falls and losing 6-1 to Menomonie. Mara Klein at No. 3 singles was the only solo Hilltoppers player to pick up two wins.

Holmen won a late afternoon contest at Central 5-2 with singles wins by Julia Barnes (No. 2), Harsimranpreet Virk (No. 3) and Isabelle Hawkins (No. 4).

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Viterbo 3, Marian 0

Viterbo 3, Grace 0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The seventh-ranked V-Hawks (4-0) will leave St. Francis with a perfect record after straight set wins on Saturday.

Viterbo topped Marian 25-20, 25-12, 25-19 in a battle of top 25 ranked NAIA teams. Grace Rohde led the team in both kills (14) and digs (12) as the team combined for six service aces.

The V-Hawks finished their weekend with a 25-23, 25-13, 25-18 win over Grace. Rohde again led the team in digs with 16 while Kenzie Winker had 21 kills.