ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central High School baseball team’s trip to Universal Studios in Florida has already borne fruit, beating Orlando’s own Conrad Academy 10-3 on Friday in a nonconference meeting.

The RiverHawks (2-0) were led by senior Mason Elston’s work both at the plate and the mound. Elston pitched five innings and struck out seven batters on his way to a victory, but his most damage was done with a bat in his hand.

Elston went 4 for 5 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs. Elston led his team in runs with three and was one of two players with two extra-base hits. The other player is senior Austin Ziehme, who hit a pair of doubles and had two RBIs.

Seniors Casey Erickson and Drew Wonderling each had two RBIs as well while seniors Tyler Young and Wesley Barnhart each had one RBI.

Holmen 10, Eau Claire North 5

HOLMEN — Senior Tucker Gegenfurtner had five RBIs on 2 for 4 hitting and led the Vikings (2-2) to a home win over Eau Claire North.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 6, UW-Stevens Point 5

UW-Stevens Point 14, UW-La Crosse 3 (7 innings)

After trailing by as many as four early in game one, sophomore Anthony Vivian hit a lead off home run in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score at 5-5. Later in the inning, sophomore Jack Olver hit an RBI single to put the Eagles (15-4, 8-2) ahead.

Sophomore pitcher Tucker Bouche stuck out three batters over the final two innings to secure the win.

Olver registered an RBI double in the first inning of game two before sophomore George Seaman hit a two-RBI single to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead after one. UWL would manage just one hit the rest of the way.

The Pointers (11-7, 3-3) took the lead in the fourth with RBI singles by Tyler Soule and Trent Van Ess. They piled on with five more runs in both the sixth and seventh.

NSAA

Dakota State 3, Viterbo 2

Dakota State 4, Viterbo 1 (7 innings)

MADISON, S.D. — The V-Hawks (8-21, 6-8) dropped both ends of their road doubleheader against the Trojans.

Viterbo scored a pair of runs in the first inning off RBIs from freshman Hunter Hess and junior Carson Trumpold. Dakota State tied it in the eighth before a balk called on junior Alec Danen with two on in the ninth brought home the game-winning run.

Sam Tyrpa dominated on the mound for the Trojans in game two, allowing just one run in a complete game while striking out four batters.

SOFTBALL

WIAC

UW-Oshkosh 5, UW-La Crosse 1

UW-Oshkosh 8, UW-La Crosse 0 (6 innings)

The Eagles (14-9, 0-2) managed just one run against the 20th-ranked Titans (21-1, 2-0) in two home games Friday.

Sophomore infielder Madi O’Brien had an RBI single in the fourth inning of game one, but by that point the Titans had already scored five in the third. Gabby Buikema and Brianna Davis each had two RBIs for UW-Oshkosh.

Titans pitcher Sydney Nemetz kept her perfect record of 11-0 with a win in game two. Nemetz gave up just three hits over six innings, striking out six batters.

NSAA

Valley State 17, Viterbo 8

Valley State 12, Viterbo 5

The V-Hawks (6-19, 2-9) got four RBIs in game one out of senior catcher Morgan James and three from freshman Grace Brewer in game two, both neither was enough to get a win.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 22, UW-Stout 3

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Eagles (8-2) extended their win streak to seven with a road win against the Blue Devils (0-8).

Freshman Ava Schiltz led her team with five goals. Juniors Lauren Schwartz and Grace Willmott each scored three while freshman Megan Malloney scored two. Nine other players scored one goal.

TRACK AND FIELD

Ashton May Invitational

UWL men’s and women’s teams both won the Ashton May Invitational at home with the women winning 12 events while the men won eight.

The women’s team won six track events and six field events. Senior Skye Digman won both the shot put (46-7 1/2) and the hammer throw (187-8). Junior Maddie Hannah won two track events for the Eagles as well, taking titles in 800 meter run (2:14.89) and 1,500 meter run (4:34.35).

Sophomore Sam Blaskowki brought home two of the men’s titles, one in the field and one on the track. Blaskowski won the 100-meter run with a time of 10.20 seconds while winning the long jump title (24-0 1/4).