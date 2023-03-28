INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Luther High School baseball team started their season on the right foot with a nonconference road win Tuesday 10-3 over Independence/Gilmanton.

Jackson Kendell struck out eight batters and recorded a double to lead Luther.Kendall allowed just two hits in a four-inning start to record the win.

Xander Wendt and Logan Bahr each had two hits and two RBIs. As a team, the Knights stole eight bases with Eli Krause and Owen Haas each stealing two.

The win marks the first time since 2014 that the Knights opened their season with a victory. Their last opening day win was against Melrose-Mindoro, who coincidentally they face at home Thursday.

Holmen 7, Altoona 3

HOLMEN — The Vikings (1-0) scored four runs in the second to take command and eventually win their season opener against Altoona.

Jack Walter went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a walk for Holmen while Alex Kronfeld struck out six in a four inning start. Kronfeld was credited with the win while Kyler Wall earned a save with three innings of relief.

Tomah 11, Black River Falls 7

BLACK RIVER FALLS — A six-run fourth inning proved to be the deciding factor in the Timberwolves (1-0) road win over the Tigers (0-1).

Senior Tom Hesse led his team with three RBIs as Tomah managed to draw 11 walks from the Tigers pitchers. Three different Black River Falls had two hits.

G-E-T 12, Sparta 3

GALESVILLE — The RedHawks (1-0) won their opening day contest against the Spartans (0-1), drawing 11 walks.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Prairie du Chien 2, Aquinas 1

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks got the better of the Blugolds despite a goal from Danica Silcox.

Menomonie 5, Logan 0

The Rangers are shutout in their season opener at home.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Viterbo 9, Martin Luther (Minn.) 0 (five innings)

NEW ULM, Minn. — The V-Hawks (4-14) picked up a pair of wins in a road doubleheader where on the day the team combined for 26 hits.

Sophomore third baseman Brittney Slocum went 3 for 4 in game one, leading the team in RBIs with three. In game two, it was freshman first baseman Logan Neblock who led Viterbo with three RBIs on 2 for 3 hitting.