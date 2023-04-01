MANKATO, Minn. — The Onalaska High School boys track and field team finished second in their trip to the MSU Varsity Showcase at Minnesota State University on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers shined in the relay events. Nicky Odom, Braden Burke, Gavin Ridge and Kasey Barth won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:33.06. The same group — with Burnstad replacing Ridge — took the 4x400 with a time of 3:35.34.

Ridge took one of two runner-up finishes in individual competition for the Hilltoppers with a time of 8.93 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles. Burnstad had the other, placing second in the 800-meter run (1:57.61).

The girls team competed as well, placing sixth in their division. Alli Thomas, Taylor Molling, Josie Blum and Isabella Gutierrez won the girls 4x400 relay with a time of 4:09.13.

The best individual finish among the girls team was from fourth by Josie Blum in the long jump at 16 feet, six 1/2 inches.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Hudson 2, Onalaska 0

The Hilltoppers (1-1-0) fell in their Saturday matchup at UW-L, losing to Hudson despite 10 saves from goalkeeper Summer Nicolai.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UW-La Crosse 12, Carthage (Wis.) 11 (OT)

Freshman Ava Schiltz had six goals against Carthage, her last coming in overtime to secure the Eagles (7-2) an overtime victory over the Firebirds (2-7).

Schlitz also scored the game-tying goal with 26 seconds remaining in regulation. Her goal in the first quarter to open the scoring was the first of four lead changes over the course of the game.

Senior Abigail Steigauf and junior Lauren Schwartz each had two goals. Freshman Megan Maloney and junior Kiersten Pelletier each added goals.

Carthage was led by Maddie Berni with four goals. Junior Abi Furlano had 12 saves in goal for UWL.