EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women’s lacrosse team won their fourth in a row on Wednesday, defeating UW-Eau Claire 16-7 on the road.

The Eagles (12-4) dominated in the first half, leading 4-1 after the first quarter and 9-2 at halftime. Freshman Ava Schiltz had a team-high five goals, including three in the first half and brought her season total to 45.

Junior Lauren Schwartz had four goals on a team-high 12 shots. Sophomore Megan Feeney had three goals.

Sophomore MacKenzie Crouse scored twice while freshman Olivia Wight and junior Grace Willmott each scored once. Junior goalie Abi Furlano had five goals and now has a 8-2 record this season in net.

The Eagles regular season ends on Saturday when they host Aurora University (Ill.).

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

Viterbo 6, Iowa Wesleyan 4

Viterbo 10, Iowa Wesleyan 4

The V-Hawks (14-25) will head into their final series of the regular season on a winning streak after a sweep of the Tigers.

Junior infielder Amanda Bogdonovich went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run in the second inning of game one. Junior infielder Haleigh Zanoni also had two RBIs.

Viterbo trailed 3-1 in the fifth inning of game two before five runs put them in command. Junior Sydney Haakenson was a perfect 4 for 4 from the plate and came across the plate three times. Sophomore Brittney Slocum went 2 for 4 and had some timely hitting on her way to five RBIs.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

Central 6, West Salem 1

Kyle Hehli won singles flight No. 1 for the Panthers, but it was the RiverHawks in control through the rest of the lineup.

Nic Williams won singles flight No. 2 over Ethan Crusan, Drake Wonderling topped Jesse Miller in flight No. 3 and Nathan Flatten took flight No. 4 against Jack Noelke.

All singles flights and the first two doubles flights were decided in two sets. Connor McCoy and Bryce Ennis won doubles flight No. 3 — 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 — against Rachata Kateudomsup and Samuel Williams.