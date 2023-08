Thursday, August 31

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL: Lewiston-Altura at Goodhue, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: Winona at St. Olaf Invite, 9:30 a.m.; Cotter at Stewartville Invitational, 4p.m.; C-FC Invitational, 5:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Caledonia at Cotter, 5 p.m.; St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura/Lanesboro at P-E-M, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Rochester Century at Winona, 7 p.m.; Cotter at Caledonia, 7 p.m.; P-E-M vs. St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura/Lanesboro at St. Charles, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE: Mankato East at Winona, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Rochester Lourdes at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: C-FC at Durand Quadrangular, 5 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; Mankato East at Winona, 7:15 p.m.; Caledonia at Cotter, 7:15 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Fillmore Central, 7:15 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at St. Charles, 7:15 p.m.

COLLEGE

FOOTBALL: Winona State at Saginaw Valley State (Mich.), 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Winona State at Michigan Tech, 6 p.m.

Friday, September 1

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL: Winona at Simley, 7 p.m.; Cotter at Bethlehem Academy, 7 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Blooming Prairie, 7 p.m.; C-FC at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.; G-E-T vs. La Crosse Aquinas at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Winona at Mankato West, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Mankato West at Winona, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL: Marian (Wis.) at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.; Winona State vs. Hillsdale at Marquette, Mich., 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence (Wis.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: Saint Mary’s at Augustana Twilight (S.D.).

MEN’S SOCCER: Martin Luther (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 3 p.m.