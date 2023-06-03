WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Sunday, June 4 Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUMMER BASEBALLNORTHWOODS LEAGUE: La Crosse Loggers at Rochester Honkers, 5:05 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular College baseball: UW-La Crosse advances to NCAA Division III World Series The UW-La Crosse baseball team blasted its way to the NCAA Division III College World Series by scoring 40 runs while splitting two games agai… Wisconsin men’s basketball lands commitment from its top point guard target Greg Gard and the Badgers were the first ones after this four-star point guard from Minnesota. Their efforts were rewarded Friday. Here's what… Former Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst joining another college staff Paul Chryst was 67-26 as the head coach of the Badgers, but he's taking on a different role with the Texas Longhorns. College track and field: UW-La Crosse women win national title, men finish second PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The UW-La Crosse women’s track and field team earned its fourth outdoor NCAA Division III championship, and it’s men’s team … Here's what Wisconsin has planned for a new football indoor practice facility Specifics on the design won't be determined until a winning bidder is selected but the Badgers shared their top priorities.