THURSDAYHIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Necedah, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Riverdale at Cashton, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: MVC—Sparta at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Central at Holmen, 7 p.m.; Logan at Tomah, 7 p.m. Coulee—G-E-T at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.; Westby at Black River Falls, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor Quadrangular (Cashton, Hillsboro, Royall), 5 p.m.; Brookwood Quadrangular (Necedah, New Lisbon, Wonewoc-Center), 5 p.m. Dairyland—Independence/Gilmanton at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at C-FC, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Weston at De Soto, 5:30 p.m.; La Farge at De Soto, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Caledonia, 7:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah Invitational at Pine Creek GC, 4 p.m.; G-E-T Invitational (Ettrick GC), 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Coulee—Conference meet at Walnut Grove, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Aquinas at Logan, 7 p.m.; West Salem vs. Central at FFK, 7 p.m.; Onalaska at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; Tomah at Sparta, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Caledonia, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Logan at Central, 4:30 p.m.; Tomah at Holmen (Viking), 4:30 p.m.; Aquinas at Sparta, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Mauston at West Salem, 4 p.m.; Black River Falls at Onalaska Luther, 4 p.m. Nonconference—Winona Cotter at Onalaska (Gullikson), 4 p.m.; Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Viroqua, 4 p.m.

FRIDAYHIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL: MVC—Onalaska vs. Central at UW-L, 7 p.m.; Reedsburg at Logan, 7 p.m.; Baraboo at Holmen, 7 p.m.; Sparta at Tomah, 7 p.m. Coulee—Arcadia at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at Westby, 7 p.m.; Aquinas at Altoona, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—New Lisbon at Brookwood, 7 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Royall, 7 p.m. Dairyland—Whitehall at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at C-FC, 7 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Richland Center, 7 p.m. Southeast-White—St. Charles at Caledonia, 7 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Chatfield, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at De Soto, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Bangor at Wisconsin Dells Invitational; Caledonia at Apple Valley Tournament.

GIRLS GOLF: MVC—Conference meet at Forest Hills GC, 1 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Viroqua at Onalaska (Gullikson), 3:30 p.m.; Winona Cotter at Holmen (Viking), 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL: Viterbo Invitational—Viterbo vs. William Penn (Iowa), 2 p.m.; Viterbo vs. Montant Tech, 6 p.m. Augsburg Invitational—UW-La Crosse vs. Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.), 2:30 p.m.; UW-La Crosse vs. Lakeland, 4:45 p.m.