TUESDAYHIGH SCHOOLVOLLEYBALL: MVC—Sparta at Logan, 7 p.m.; Onalaska at Holmen, 7 p.m.; Aquinas at Tomah, 7 p.m. Coulee—Black River Falls at Arcadia, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—New Lisbon at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Hillsboro at Brookwood, 7 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Wauzeka-Steuben, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Platteville at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Westby Invitational, 4 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Lake City Invitational (Hok-Si-La Municipal Park), 4:30 p.m.; Blair-Taylor Invitational, 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Central at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Onalaska at Tomah, 4 p.m.; Sparta at Logan, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at Caledonia, 7 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Arcadia vs. Aquinas at FFK, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—Caledonia at Winona Cotter, 5 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING: Nonconference—Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor at Colby, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Aquinas at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; Holmen at Central, 4:30 p.m.; Sparta at Onalaska (Gullikson), 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Onalaska Luther at West Salem, 4 p.m.; Viroqua at Black River Falls, 4 p.m.

COLLEGEWOMEN’S SOCCER: CAC—St. Xavier (Ill.) at Viterbo, 1 p.m.

WEDNESDAYCOLLEGEVOLLEYBALL: WIAC—UW-Platteville at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m. North Star—Viterbo at Bellevue (Neb.), 6 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: CAC—St. Xavier (Ill.) at Viterbo, 3:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Wartburg (Iowa) at UW-La Crosse, 6 p.m.