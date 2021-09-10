Long concessions lines, lack of mask wearing on concourses irk Badgers fans at first home football game

Only 28 of 43 concessions locations were open for the 16-10 loss to Penn State, including 19 of 26 permanent stands. It was the first football game with fans at Camp Randall since November 2019. UW home games in 2020 were closed to the public because of the pandemic.

UW administrators said before the opener that there would be challenges for concessions sales because of a shortage of game-day workers. A decrease in the number of nonprofit groups signing up to work at the stadium in exchange for a commission for their organizations is partially behind the smaller number of workers.

“We definitely appreciate the fans’ understanding and patience as we continue to build our team back up,” Lucas said, “because we know the concessions experience is a really important part of game day and it’s a priority for us to continue to improve in that area and provide the best service possible.”

UW again is planning to allow fans to bring in an unopened bottle of water this week to help alleviate concessions waits. Water is the biggest seller at football games, Lucas said.