The biggest thing on the mind of new UW-La Crosse women’s basketball coach Moran Lonning a month ago was her wedding.

Lonning was ready to leave on her honeymoon when she got a call from her brother Connor, an Aquinas High School graduate and former UW-La Crosse cross country and track and field star.

When taking their younger sister Summer on a visit to campus, Connor tried to set up a meeting with the women’s basketball coach. But with previous coach Karen Middleton already on her way to Duke University, there was no women’s basketball coach to meet.

La Crosse — and UW-L as part of it — is where Moran grew up. It’s where she watched her dad, Greg, coach the Eagles wrestling team for six years. It’s where her family developed a solid connection.

The door was open for Moran to return to what she considered home. The honeymoon was put on pause.

A year into her first head coaching job at Central College (Iowa) — where her father had started his coaching career years prior — Lonning applied for the job.

“It was a no-brainer to apply because of the pull of my family and UW-L is such an elite athletic department with plenty of conference and national champions across all the sports,” Lonning said. “It was an opportunity my family and I could not pass up.”

Lonning will follow in the footsteps of her father and coach the Eagles after being named UW-L’s new head women’s basketball coach on Tuesday.

“It’s pretty surreal, honestly,” Lonning said. “I’m still wrapping my head around it because of the timing and different places my dad has been and how much UW-L had on me as a young girl. My family is there and we’ll be able to support each other and my younger sister. It’s surreal but I have to tell myself ‘No, it’s real, you’re doing it.’”

Greg Lonning coached UW-L wrestling from 1992 to 1998 and led the Eagles to their first two WIAC championships. He was the NCAA Division III coach of the year in 1993-94, when his team won the first WIAC title in program history.

Lonning was inducted to the Division III National Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017. Five years later, Lonning suffered a brain aneurysm and died on March 22, 2022 at the age of 60.

Greg coached 19 wrestlers into All-Americans, creating an intense environment for his wrestlers built on working hard and taking on obstacles. The same standards were set at home for Moran and her siblings.

“My dad is my biggest influence as a person, as an athlete and as a coach,” Lonning said. “He is who instilled in me the idea of embracing the grind and inviting struggle and outworking everyone in the room with an upbeat spirit and high energy. All those were controllable things that he instilled in me.”

Lonning admits she wasn’t the tallest or fastest during her college basketball career, which started off as “the last person on the totem pole” at the University of Northern Iowa. She transferred to Luther College (Iowa) and went on to become a two-time Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) MVP in 2015 and 2016.

“I think what really changed me was when I was an athlete, he got me to push myself hard and believe in myself,” Lonning said of Greg. “He instilled confidence in me that I still have today. He protected my high spirited energy. It can be a lot for some people but he wanted me to be where I am.”

“That’s what I want to do for others. I want people to be their most authentic selves and have confidence about anything they’re doing. I believe I can help young women find, believe in and push themselves. We’ll all be happier if we can push each other on through the struggle.”

Lonning takes over a program that had seven seasons with winning records under Middleton, but will hits a reset button of sorts after the graduation of five players and its top two scorers. The place Lonning wants to start making up time is embracing hard work.

“We can work while others are resting and apply pressure and wear down the other team,” Lonning said. “All of that starts with working to make sure we are building our character. We have to make sure we can hold ourselves accountable before we do anything else, thinking in an unselfish way before we can work as a team.”

Defense is one of the key areas that impressed Lonning upon taking the job. The Eagles had a league-leading defense that held opponents to 52 points per game last season, four points fewer than the next-best team.

“I want to keep building off the defense that UW-L has shown the last few years,” Lonning said. “I do want to extend that into not just half court defense but full court. I want to grind, I want to wear other teams down.”

On the offensive side of the ball, UW-L was middle of the pack at 64.1 ppg with no player averaging more than 9.7. The leading returner in scoring is sophomore guard Lauryn Milne, who averaged 9.1.

“I want to make sure we’re all comfortable with the ball in our hands and we’re all a threat whenever the ball comes to us,” Lonning said. “It doesn’t mean we’re just going one-on-one, I just want to make sure everyone is a threat. If you can get past your girl, it can open up everyone else for easier shots if help comes.”

Lonning isn’t just grinding her players until they’re stronger. The hustle that helped her in her playing career has carried over into her coaching career. She had responsibilities running youth camps, running the social media and being a representative for the athletic department for the Building A Culture of Inclusion program at Central during her first year as a head coach.

Already with two degrees from Luther College, Lonning is pursuing Masters of Arts in Teaching, Leadership and Cultural Competency from the University of Iowa. All of this while getting ready to get married in the offseason.

All of that allowed her to, understandably, miss the opening at UW-L. If she hadn’t heard, she was at least living out another lesson her dad taught her.

“Another thing my dad taught me was just to live in the moment and be where you are and make it the best wherever you are, whether I’m the last person on the totem pole like I was when I was at UNI and then transferring to Luther to be conference MVP,” Lonning said. “I was in the moment and getting married distracted me a bit too. It was definitely serendipitous.”

A call from her brother brought all of that to a halt and gave her the opportunity to do right by her last name.

“God works in crazy ways,” Lonning said. “And maybe my dad is working up there, too.”