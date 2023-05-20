The UW-La Crosse baseball team on Saturday moved within one victory of qualifying for the next level of competition in the NCAA Division III regional it is hosting at Copeland Park.

The Eagles (33-9) received stellar pitching from Tyler Schmitt and Caleb Matl and used a three-run top of the first inning to set the stage for a 10-5 victory over Bethel (Minn.) to secure a spot in Sunday’s championship game.

UW-La Crosse also avoided having to play a second game on Saturday by beating the Royals (30-11), who had five hits through the first 81/3 innings against Schmitt and Matl.

Schmitt struck out three, walked four and allowed two hits over 42/3 innings, and Matl followed with 32/3 innings of relief with three strikeouts, no walks and one earned run allowed on three hits.

Buena Vista (Iowa) was scheduled to play Bethel at 6 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to Sunday’s 11 a.m. championship game against the Eagles. The winner of Saturday night’s game will have to beat UW-La Crosse twice to win the regional.

The second game, if necessary, will start 45 minutes after the completion of the first.

The Eagles blasted off on Saturday with a three-run home run by Anthony Vivian in the first inning. Chris VandenHeuvel led off the game with a walk, and Jack Olver was hit by a pitch to set up the three-run hit by Vivian, who was 2 for 4 with the three runs driven in.

Catcher Tim Urlaub was 2 for 3 and scored twice, first baseman George Seaman was 3 for 4 and scored twice, and right fielder Jordan Williams was 3 for 4 with four RBI.

UW-La Crosse held a 4-1 lead after Bethel scored once in the bottom of the sixth innining before plating three runs in the top of the eight for some breathing room.

Urlaub walked, and Seaman followed that with a single to move Urlaub to second. The two then executed a successful double steal before Williams singled to bring them both home.

Bethel later scored four of its runs in the bottom of the ninth.