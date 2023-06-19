A bad start to the night was too much for the La Crosse Loggers to overcome Monday night at Copeland Park, falling to the Duluth Huskies 7-1.

Duluth scored five runs in the first inning while the Loggers (6-3) managed just three hits on the night. The loss ends the Loggers three-game winning streak.

The Huskies scored their first run after Loggers pitcher Justin Hackett walked Brylan West. Hackett allowed the first five batters on base, three via walk.

Calyn Halvorson, who went 2-for-4, singled to left on the next at bat for his first of two RBIs.

After Caleb Corbin brought home another run with a sacrifice fly, a wild pitch allowed two more Huskies to score before La Crosse recorded their third out.

Right handed pitcher Sam Hart settled the game down for La Crosse, striking out four batters over 4⅔ innings of relief for Hackett. Designated hitter Seth Cox tripled in the second and scored on the next at bat thanks to a wild pitch, making it 5-1.

Huskies pitcher Colin Linder held the Loggers in check the rest of the way in his seven inning start. Linder struck out nine batters and allowed just two hits, retiring the final seven batters he faced.

Raymond Velazquez added a run in the eighth with an RBI single while Halvorson hit a sac fly in the ninth for Duluth.

The Loggers host Duluth again at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday night at Copeland Park.