The La Crosse Loggers are becoming an unbeatable baseball team in the Northwoods League.

The team is scoring runs at will and bashing pitching staff after pitching staff, and that effort has put them at the top of the Great Plains East Division after winning six consecutive games and 13 of its past 14.

The Waterloo Bucks, who entered the weekend as the division leader, were stopped in their tracks during a two-game series that ended with a 12-11 loss Sunday at Copeland Park.

La Crosse (11-1 second half, 24-22 overall) was outhit but scored four runs in one inning and five in another to hold on and keep possession of the division lead with 2,182 people in attendance.

Designated hitter Troy LaNeve blasted two home runs to give him three round-trippers in two days and highlight a 2-for-2 performance that includes three runs scored and six driven in.

Third baseman Justin DeCriscio added two hits, and second baseman Aiden Sweatt and left fielder Ty Chapman two runs driven in each as the Loggers kept up their winning ways.

The Bucks (11-3, 25-23) scored four runs in the top of the seventh and two more in the top of the eighth, but it wasn’t enough after La Crosse scored a combined seven in the fifth and sixth for a 12-5 lead.

LaNeve, who has four home runs this season, hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run shot in the sixth. He also hit a sacrifice fly in the first and raised his batting average to .271.

DeCriscio saw his batting average jump to .364 after going 2 for 4 and scoring three times. Sweatt and DeCriscio also reached 20 RBIs on the season heading into Tuesday’s game at Duluth.

SATURDAY

Loggers 15, Waterloo 5

The La Crosse Loggers succeeded on their first chance to take over first place in the Great Plains East Division of the Northwoods League on Saturday.

The Loggers scored at least once in all but one inning while knocking the Waterloo Bucks out of first place in front of 2,436 people at Copeland Park on Saturday.

La Crosse (10-1, 23-22) led from start to finish and highlighted a 15-5 victory over Waterloo. It is the team's fifth win in a row and 12th in its past 13 games.

The Loggers had 15 hits, and four players drove in two runs in another big offensive performance. La Crosse has scored at least 11 runs in seven of its past nine games.

First baseman Matthew Piotrowski was 3 for 5 and scored three runs for the Loggers, who took a 7-2 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and a 14-3 advantage after its six-run seventh.

Designated hitter Troy LaNeve hit a solo home run, and La Crosse hit five doubles in scoring at least twice against all four pitchers the Bucks (11-2, 25-22) used.

Shortstop Justin DeCriscio was 2 for 5 with a double and two runs driven in, and third baseman Gable Mitchell was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI. He also doubled and recorded one of five La Crosse stolen bases.

Outfielder Jackson Cobb was also a big offensive factor for the Loggers. He was 1 for 4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Right fielder Ethan Frey also doubled and drove in two runs for La Crosse.

FRIDAY

Loggers 7, Huskies 5

A sacrifice bunt compounded by an error was the difference as the La Crosse Loggers beat the Duluth Huskies 7-5 in a Northwoods League baseball game at Copeland Park on Friday.

The Loggers (9-1 second half, 22-22 overall) won their fourth game in a row and for the 11th time in 12 days as they try to catch up to first-place Waterloo (11-1, 25-21) in the Great Lakes East Division.

Second-place La Crosse has a chance to take over first place when it hosts the Bucks for games on Saturday and Sunday. The Loggers completed their two-game sweep of the Huskies in a game played in front of 2,012 people.

The Loggers and Huskies were tied at 5 when La Crosse took its turn to bat in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Third baseman Ty Chapman led off the eighth with a double, and second baseman Gable Mitchell followed that with a sacrifice bunt. A throwing error by the pitcher not only allowed Chapman to score, but Mitchell circled the bases, too, to give La Crosse a 7-5 victory.

Aiden Moffett struck out two batters in a hitless ninth to earn his first save for the Loggers. Carter Foss (1-0) picked up the win with a hitless eighth that also included two strikeouts.

Mitchell was 1 for 1 with two runs scored and two RBI. Center fielder Mic Paul was 3 for 5, and designated hitter Aiden Sweatt and catcher Danny Neri each drove in two runs for the Loggers, who had a 2-0 lead on Neri's two-run homer in the second until surrendering five runs in the top of the seventh.

Right fielder Ethan Frey had an RBI single and Sweatt a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to tie things up.