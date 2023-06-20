The La Crosse Loggers scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the burst wasn't enough to overcome a large Duluth lead in a Northwoods League baseball game at Copeland Park on Tuesday.

The Loggers (6-14) lost their second game in a row and trailed by as many as eight runs before stringing together some offense in later innings as a crowd of 2,148 people watched.

The Huskies (12-8) scored four runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to take a 9-1 advantage, but it didn't take long for La Crosse to start chipping away at the deficit.

Right fielder Austin Smith and third baseman/left fielder Mitch Wood each had three hits for the Loggers, who scored three times in the bottom of the fifth. Wood hit his first home run of the season and drove in a team-high four runs.

Smith hit three singles and drove in three runs for La Crosse, which made five errors and allowed 13 hits. The errors led to five unearned runs.

Second baseman Jordan Donahue doubled and drove in two runs for the Loggers, who used four pitchers to get through the game.

Josh Leerssen (1-3) took the loss after allowing six runs -- two earned -- on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over four innings.

Duluth 7, La Crosse 1

The Huskies snapped La Crosse's three-game winning streak with the help of a five-run first inning at Copeland Park on Monday.

The Loggers managed just three hits and scored their only run in the second inning.

Third baseman Mac Danford doubled for La Crosse's only extra-base hit, and Justin Hackett (1-1) couldn't get out of the first inning as the Loggers' starting pitcher.

Hackett allowed five runs — four earned — on one hits and four walks and only recorded one out.

Central High School graduate Dylan Lapic pitched three innings and struck out two while walking three and allowing two hits.