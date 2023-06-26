WATERLOO, Iowa — The La Crosse Loggers managed to hold off the Waterloo Bucks late charge, winning 6-5 Monday to overtake them in the Great Plains East standings.

The Bucks scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth before Marcus Heusohn grounded into a fielder’s choice for the final out of the game.

The Loggers (10-17) had kept Waterloo off the board until the eighth inning. Right handed pitcher Josh Leerssen allowed just one hit and five walks in a six-inning start for La Crosse.

In the second inning, the Loggers recorded the first run with an RBI single by second baseman Matthew Piotrowski. Piotrowski was one of three players for La Crosse to record two hits along with shortstop Justin DeCriscio and outfielder Gabe D'Arcy.

Catcher Jack Collins added another run in the second on a two-out RBI single.

Second baseman Jackson Cobb, DeCriscio and pitcher Ben Zeigler-Namoa each added runs in the sixth inning with RBI singles. First baseman Troy LaNeve brought home DeCriscio on a fielder’s choice to make it 6-0.

Heusohn got the Bucks their first run in the eighth on an RBI double. A fielder’s choice RBI for Max Shor made it 6-2 entering the ninth.

Brandon Fish hit an RBI single in the ninth before a pair of flyout RBIs made it a one-run game. Ashton Michek finally recorded the last out from the mound to avoid extra innings.

The Loggers and Bucks meet again at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium.