MINOT, N.D. — The Minot Hot Tots scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to stop a La Crosse Loggers winning streak at Corbett Field on Sunday.

The Loggers tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh inning, but the Hot Tots rallied for a 5-4 win that stopped La Crosse’s winning streak at seven games.

The Loggers (5-1 second half, 18-22 overall), who are tied for first place in the second half of the Great Plains East Division season, are off until Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader against Eau Claire. The teams play at Copeland Park in a 12:05 p.m. start and follow it up with a 6:35 p.m. game.

Catcher Dylan King was 2 for 2 with an RBI, and center fielder Mic Paul went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Shortstop Gable Mitchell also drove in a run, and designated hitter Danny Neri was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple.

Mitchell’s RBI was his 14th of the season, and third baseman Jackson Cobb recorded his eighth stolen base.

SATURDAY

LOGGERS 14, HOT TOTS 5

MINOT, N.D. — Second baseman Aiden Sweatt doubled and drove in three runs, and catcher Dylan King homered and drove in three as the Loggers extended their winning streak to seven.

La Crosse (5-0, 18-21) scored three runs in the second inning and never trailed against the Hot Tots and finished with 13 hits while committing no errors.

Nine Loggers finished with at least one hit, and nine scored at least one run.

Center fielder Mic Paul, Sweatt, right fielder Michael Dixon II and third baseman Gable Mitchell all had two hits for La Crosse, which also received two runs driven in from pitcher and designated hitter Austin Smith.

King’s home run brought home three runs and was the highlight in a five-run seventh inning.

FRIDAY

LOGGERS 14, LARKS 10

BISMARCK, N.D. — The La Crosse Loggers used a nine-run seventh inning to keep up their winning ways in the Northwoods League on Friday.

The Loggers (4-0, 17-21) won their sixth game in a row with a 14-10 victory over the Bismarck Larks AS 2,001 people watched at Municipal Ballpark.

La Crosse had 12 hits, and the Larks (2-2, 18-20) committed four errors that led to two unearned runs.

Second baseman Aiden Sweatt drove in four runs, and third baseman Justin DeCriscio added three as the Loggers won their third straight series and remained tied for first place with Eau Claire (4-0, 24-14) in the Great Plains East Division.

Catcher Denny Neri, shortstop Gable Mitchell, center fielder Mic Paul and left fielder Ben Zeigler-Namoa all had two hits for La Crosse, which faced a 7-3 deficit after allowing three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Loggers had six hits during their nine-run seventh, which was capped by Sweatt’s two-out grand slam. Michael Dixon II, Mitchell, Paul and DeCriscio also drove in a run apiece.

Neri added a home run, Mitchell two doubles and DeCriscio one double for La Crosse, which had five stolen bases. Paul scored three times.