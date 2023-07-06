The La Crosse Loggers turned another strong pitching performance into a 5-1 victory over the Rochester Honkers in a Northwoods League baseball game played at Copeland Park on Wednesday.

Jake Gebb pitched eight innings and allowed just one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out six as the Loggers (2-0 second half, 15-21 overall) ran their winning streak to four games.

Gebb (1-0) lowered his ERA to 3.27 and held the Honkers scoreless until the eighth inning. Kaden Krueger pitched a scoreless ninth to complete the performance.

Catcher Dylan King went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI, and shortstop Justin DeCriscio and third baseman Jackson Cobb each drove in a run for the Loggers. Ethan Frey also doubled for La Crosse, which had seven hits and stranded six runners on base.