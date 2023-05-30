Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Left field at Copeland Park and its neighboring parking lot was being consumed by the Mississippi River from flooding in late April.

The river’s edge rested just outside to the entrance gate and the opposing dugout was flooded with tadpoles floating in the murky water.

On Tuesday, the parking lot that lined the river was now full of cars and left field was occupied by outfielder Michael Dixon II from Concordia University-Irvine.

Several fans waited over an hour at the gate for the start of opening day for the La Crosse Loggers with the Eau Claire Express filling the opposing dugout.

What made the difference in the mind of the Loggers new manager Josh Frye was what now sat in the stands. 2,506 fans were on hand for the Loggers’ 4-2 win over Eau Claire in their home opener.

All of the Loggers (2-0) runs came in the second and third innings, with the excitement at Copeland Park willing players on in Frye’s view.

“I think there was a lot of good energy early in the game,” Frye said. “They came out with some presence and some attitude as you could see with the four runs in the first three innings and the zero on the defensive end. I think after that we fell a little flat, but we’ve got 70 more games this year.”

Pitcher Kenan Elarton, a freshman at the University of Arizona, got the win for the Loggers. Elarton allowed just one unearned run in six innings despite letting 10 runners aboard.

The Loggers had the bases loaded with one out in the second when first baseman Seth Cox hit an RBI single to bring home designated hitter Brandon Hager.

Center fielder Mic Paul and second baseman Matthew Piortowski drew walks during the following at-bats to bring home two more runs.

In the fourth, Paul drew another bases loaded walk to bring home Hager for his second run of the ballgame. The Express combined to throw 10 walks.

Errors were the Loggers' sore spot Tuesday with three committed in the game. A failed pickoff of third base in the fourth brought home Eau Claire’s first run of the evening.

Jason Krol of the Express singled to right field in the eighth to bring home a run, making it 4-2 heading into the top of the ninth. Pitcher Blake Whiting from the University of Utah struck out two batters to finish off the game for La Crosse.

The Loggers return to Copeland Park on Wednesday night with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against the Waterloo Bucks.