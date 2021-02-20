Outside officers who work Badgers football games to face extra checks, UW police say

Roman said the department has applied local standards in selecting officers in the past and has rejected some from other agencies. Additional background checks on officers' history and cultural competencies are new after the review, she said.

"What we have done is tuning into and responding to what we have seen across the country around questions of police abuse, promoting racial equity and justice and wanting to make sure that we were using the opportunity to apply that particular lens to how we were approaching enlisting support from other agencies to police game days," she said.

The vetting process now will include documenting patterns of complaints, complaints on use of force and violations of civil rights, Roman told the Athletic Board. Authorities from the officers' agencies will have to sign off to verify those marks don't appear on their performance history.

Training for guest officers also will include materials on police bias, impartial policing and mental health crisis de-escalation.

Roman said the changes should be in place for the start of the 2021 football season. She said it's too early to know whether the additional demands will decrease the available pool of officers.