Pay raise takes Paul Chryst's salary as Badgers football coach past $5 million

TODD D. MILEWSKI
University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst got a raise before this season began that took his compensation to more than $5 million.
Chryst was scheduled to make $4.35 million this season in an agreement reached in 2019 that escalated $100,000 per year.
The UW Board of Regents approved the new deal, which pays Chryst $5.25 million this year, in closed session Sept. 1. That was three days before the Badgers opened the season with a home loss to Penn State. UW provided the contract Monday in response to a public records request that was filed the day of the meeting.
The Badgers have started the season 1-3, including back-to-back losses to Notre Dame and Michigan in the past two weeks.
Athletic director Chris McIntosh said the agreement originally was scheduled to be taken to the Regents in 2020 after UW won the Big Ten West and played in the Rose Bowl the previous season. The COVID-19 pandemic halted things, McIntosh said.
Chryst and others among the highest-paid UW athletics employees took a 15% pay cut last year to help offset revenue losses during the pandemic. That totaled a loss of more than $600,000 for Chryst, McIntosh said.
"It's hard to imagine having a better partner than coach Chryst in working through all the challenges of COVID," McIntosh said. "He's been patient."
A better financial outlook fueled by the return of ticket revenue this season made McIntosh confident it was time to go to the Regents with the proposal, he said.
McIntosh said the Badgers' struggles since the 21% raise was approved don't change the picture for him in terms of Chryst's compensation.
"I made the decision at the time based on the performance of our coach, and that's what we did," said McIntosh, who was elevated from deputy athletic director to AD at the start of July.
The $4.25 million that Chryst was scheduled to make for the 2020 season before he took the pay cut was fifth among seven coaches in the Big Ten West and eighth in the conference according to a
USA Today database that was last updated in November 2020.
Chryst's base salary paid by the athletic department is $400,000, but an additional compensation agreement with the UW Foundation provides most of the pay.
Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst breaks down his team's turnovers, getting Chimere Dike more involved and how special teams will play a big role in Saturday's game against No. 14 Michigan.
He also will be scheduled to earn $5.25 million for the 2022 season before an annual escalator of $100,000 starts for 2023, according to the contract. Chryst has a five-year contract with UW.
Chryst signed the amended additional compensation agreement Sept. 10.
The Badgers were 4-3 in 2020, Chryst's sixth season as coach. He has a 57-22 record with the Badgers.
Chryst's
top two assistant coaches had their pay reworked in the offseason. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard got a 25% boost to nearly $1 million per year. Joe Rudolph took a 6% cut to $675,000 as his title was changed from associate head coach/offensive coordinator to run game coordinator/offensive line coach.
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches warmups prior to the Badgers taking on Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) warms up prior to taking on Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) sacks Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) scrambles to gain possession of a kickoff during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) scores a touchdown under coverage by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) scores a touchdown trailed by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Alexander Smith (11) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks for an open pass during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
UW coach Paul Chryst saw his team vastly outplayed in the fourth quarter for the second straight game.
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (85) scores a touchdown against Wisconsin during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan fans take over the Wisconsin student section as they increase their lead over the Badgers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf (2) runs during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf (2) rolls out of tackle by Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf (2) gets tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive end Taylor Upshaw (91) during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) scores a touchdown under coverage by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige (7) during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Will Rolapp (30) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Spencer Lytle (7) during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) runs following a pass during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Disappointed Wisconsin fans watch as the Michigan Wolverines score in the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) runs the ball during the second half against Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) runs the ball during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) throws the ball during the second half against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) scores a touchdown while covered by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks (1) during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) gets sacked by Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh high-fives fans following 38-17 win over Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) walks off the after taking a big hit by Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Former Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez speaks during halftime at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jalen Berger (8) evades a tackle by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Josh Ross (12) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) scores a touchdown under coverage by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) catches a pass during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks for an open receiver during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) is brought down by Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) and Michigan Wolverines linebacker Junior Colson (25) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Michigan Wolverines tight end Carter Selzer (89) preventing a catch during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
