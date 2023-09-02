The 13th-ranked UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team started their 2023 season Friday with a 1-0 win against the College of Saint Benedict.

The Eagles held Saint Benedict to just five shots all day while they peppered the Bennies with 25 shots.

Junior midfielder Hayley Slaski had the game’s lone score in the 38th minute, scoring off an assist by sophomore forward Lindsey Szymanski.

Senior goalkeeper Sophia Anger needed just two saves to record a shutout in net for the Eagles.

UW-L plays again at 3 p.m. Sunday on the road against the University of Dubuque in Iowa.

Viterbo 9, Martin Luther 0

The V-Hawks (2-1-1) shutout the visiting Knights with Brooke Clements scoring a pair of goals in the first half for Viterbo.

Ella Herman and Jenna Bennett each scored in the 12th minute. Lauren Wedig, Shani Tiber and Isabel Henry all had a goal in the first half. Rachel Kinney scored in the 67th minute off an assist by Clements — her second of the day — and Ashley Tupper scored in the 80th minute.

Viterbo finished with 54 shots including 28 on goal. Molly Ripley had one save for Viterbo in the shutout.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Sugar Loaf Classic

UW-La Crosse 3, Carleton 1

UW-La Crosse 3, Marian (WI) 0

WINONA, Minn. — The Eagles (2-0) swept their first two matches of the season while dropping just one set.

UW-L opened the day with an early afternoon win over Carleton 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-14. Senior Brianne Korducki led the Eagles with 19 kills to go with 12 digs.

Junior Jackie Oetterer had 23 assists while freshman Grace Nommensen had 16 assists in her collegiate debut. Sophomore Taylor Larson led UW-L in digs with 12.

The Eagles followed up that win with a three-set victory against Marian 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 that was highlighted by Korducki’s 10 kills and 14 digs. Larson finished the game with a team-leading three service aces, 10 digs and four assists.

Labor Day Classic

Saint Mary (NE) 3, Viterbo 1

Viterbo 3, Providence (MT) 1

North Sioux City, SD — The V-Hawks (8-2) dropped a matchup against the 12th-ranked College of Saint Mary 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22.

Jada Mitchell had 18 kills to go with Kenzie Winker’s 16, but a total of 22 errors by Viterbo cost them in close sets.

Viterbo rebounded later in the day against Providence 25-18, 26-28, 25-19, 25-15. Grace Rohde led the V-Hawks in kills with 21. Maddie Connor finished with 54 of the V-Hawks’ 57 recorded assists.