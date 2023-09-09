WAVERLY, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team continued a strong start to its season by shutting out another opponent on Saturday.

The Eagles scored once in the first half and once in the second, but more importantly recorded their fourth straight shutout in a 2-0 victory over Illinois Wesleyan.

Illinois Wesleyan was only able to direct three shots on goal, and Sophia Anger was there to stop all of them. The Eagles held a 30-9 advantage in total shots and put 12 of them on goal.

Ainsley Allan scored her first goal of the season with an assist from Ellie Arndt in the 10th minute. Sydney Halstead then scored unassisted for her second goal in the 57th minute.

The Eagles have outscored opponents 13-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Viterbo Invitational

Viterbo 3, Columbia (Mo.) 0

The fourth-ranked V-Hawks pushed their winning streak to six matches with a 25-14, 25-22, 25-21 win over Columbia at the Beggs Gymnasium.

Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker had a team-high 21 kills on 35 attacks, and Grace Rohde added 10 for Viterbo. Maddie Connor and Onalaska graduate Cailie Kowal had 26 and 17 assists, respectively, and Rohde and Kenidi McCabe had 12 digs apiece.

Augsburg Invitational

MINNEAPOLIS — UW-La Crosse split two matches as it closed out a four-match invitational.

The Eagles opened their second day with a 25-17, 24-26, 21-25, 25-19, 15-10 loss to St. Catherine before closing it with a 25-23, 26-24, 26-24 victory over Augsburg. That gave UW-L (5-3) a 1-3 record at the invitational.

Brianne Korducki had 23 kills and 11 digs, and Reese Yocum added 15 kills in the loss to St. Catherine. Gabrialla Johnson added 11 kills and 12 digs, Jackie Oetterer 27 assists, Grace Nommensen 26 assists and Ella Luoma 10 digs for the Eagles.

Korducki had a team-high 13 kills and added 11 digs against Augsburg. Johnson also reached double figures in two categories with 11 kills and 13 digs.

Oetterer led the way with 19 assists and tied Johnson for the team lead with 13 digs. Nommensen had 16 assists in the victory.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 9, UW-Stout 0

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Eagles didn’t lose a set in opening the conference season with a victory.

Tasha Bailey had the closest singles match at No. 1, and she beat Ellie Becker 6-0, 6-4. Lauren Lindow (No. 2) and Emma Heinert (No. 4) both won their matches 6-0, 6-0. Heinert also teamed with Izzy Schmiesing for an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles.