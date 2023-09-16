WHEATON, Ill. — The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team continued its unbeaten season with a 3-1 victory over Wheaton (Ill.) on Saturday.

The Eagles, who are ranked 13th nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll, scored all of their goals in the second half to improve to 6-0.

Ainsley Allan and Claire Cater scored unassisted goals for UW-L, which took a 2-0 lead on a Wheaton own goal in the 55th minute. Allan’s goal started the scoring in the 50th minute, and Carter scored her goal 38 seconds after the own goal.

Sophia Anger stopped four Wheaton shots in goal.

Allan’s goal was her sixth of the season, and Cater scored her second.

MEN’S SOCCER

Nonconference

Viterbo 4, Lawrence 0

The V-Hawks (3-1-3) scored all of their goals in the first half to extend an unbeaten streak to three games.

Conner Erdmann, Aidan Greer, Ville Forsmark and Felix Lidenmark all scored for Viterbo, which held a 22-4 advantage on shots and didn’t allow a corner kick.

Greer and Forsmark scored the first two goals. Joaquin Eichhorn and Johan Hamnstrom assisted on Greer’s in the 17th minute, and Hamnstrom assisted on Forsmarck’s in the 31st.

Erdmann’s unassisted scored followed in the 39th minute, and Louison Poilpot assisted Lidenmark in the 40th.

Ernesto Ascenzo (2-1-3) stopped the only two Lawrence shots directed his way for the shutout.

VOLLEYBALL

UW-La Crosse Invitational

The Eagles started with a 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-13 win over Bethany Lutheran and closed out with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 victory over Minnesota-Morris at Mitchell Hall.

UW-L is now 11-3 after posting its sixth and seventh consecutive wins.

Brianne Korducki had 13 kills against Bethany Lutheran and six against Minnesota-Morris, while Gabrialla Johnson had nine in each match and Grace Nommensen eight in each match.

Jackie Oetterer had a combined 35 assists, and Nommensen added 33.

Korducki had 31 digs and teammate Ella Luoma 24. Johnson had 10 digs against Bethany Lutheran.

CROSS COUNTRY

Carleton Running of the Cows

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — The UW-La Crosse men won the team championship, while the women placed second.

The Eagles won the men’s title in a field of 15 teams with a score of 36, which was comfortably ahead of second-place Carleton (75). UW-L had all five of its scoring runners among the top 10 and was led by fifth-place junior Elias Ritzke and his time of 25 minutes, 15.6 seconds. He led a pack of four consecutive Eagles runners across the finish line.

Ethan Gregg (25:15.8) was sixth, Joey Sullivan (25:25.5), and Zach Slevin (25:29.1) eighth. Will Aurit added a 10-place performance with his time of 25:34.

The UW-L women ran to a team score of 48, which was just behind first-place Carleton’s 43.

The Eagles were led by third-place senior Maddie Hannan (22:02.8), and she was one of three of their runners finishing among the top 10.

Katelyn Chadwick (22:30.7) was seventh and Maddy Vantassel (22:43) ninth to back up Hanna’s performance.

Madelyn McIntyre (13th, 23:09.9) and Gwen Hinz (16th, 23:19.6) rounded out UW-L’s scoring runs.