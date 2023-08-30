TOMAH — The Tomah High School girls golf team won a MVC meet on Wednesday at Hiawatha Golf Course with sophomore Karma Hasselberger leading the individual leaderboard.

The Timberwolves shot 182 strokes as a team, narrowly edging out second-place Holmen at 184 strokes. Hasselberger shot 38 over nine holes and won by three strokes over freshman teammate Rylee Fritz.

Junior Jayeanna Palm had the Vikings best finish, taking third at 43 shots. Senior Trinity Horstman at 46 took fourth. Vikings junior Macy Keim and a pair of Aquinas players — junior Tennysen Makepeace and sophomore Molly Swift — all tied for fifth at 47.

Aquinas shot 201 for a third-place team finish. Onalaska took fourth at 214 with its best finish coming from freshman Becka Mohr. Mohr tied with Central/Logan junior Siena Folkers for 11th at 50.

Sparta was fifth in the team standings at 233 with junior Jaiden Schauf tying for 15th with Tomah freshman Cadence Scholze at 54.

Coulee Conference

VIROQUA — The Westby/Viroqua co-op shot a 221 to win by 23 strokes in a conference meet at Viroqua Hills.

Black River Falls (243) was second and G-E-T (248) third.

Westby/Viroqua sophomore Maddi Fletcher was the individual medalist with a round of 47, and she beat second-place Zowie Hunter of Black River Falls by four shots.

Westby/Viroqua’s Amanda Christianson was third with a 54, and C-FC’s Lily Scharmach, G-E-T’s Anna Motszko and Black River Falls’ Megan Windsor all tied for fourth at 55.

COLLEGE

MEN’S SOCCER

Viterbo 0, Bellevue (NE) 0

The V-Hawks (1-0-2) played to a scoreless draw against the Bruins with goalie Ernesto Ascenzo recording seven saves for Viterbo.

Nicolas Lopez received a red card in the 70th minute with the V-Hawks combining for eight yellow cards.