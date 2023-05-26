Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sophomore utility player Mac Born, nursing an injury over the past two weeks, has waited patiently for his opportunity to make an impact again for the UW-La Crosse baseball team.

He got his chance Friday in the first game of a NCAA Division III super regional at Copeland Park against UW-Stevens Point with two outs in the eighth.

“In 19 years, I don’t know if I’ve seen a bigger hit,” coach Chris Schwarz said.

Born smashed a two-run homer to put UW-L back in the lead for good, taking Game 1 of the three-game series 10-7 over the Pointers.

“I’ve just been waiting for an opportunity to get in the last couple games, and I was more than ready to smack the heck out of the ball,” Born said.

Born, who had only one at-bat during last week’s regional, went 1-for-2 with three RBI after pinch hitting for sophomore infielder Logan Pye. The homer brought home sophomore outfielder Chris VandenHeuvel, who reached reach on an error.

The bottom of the eighth was equally important for the 13th-ranked Eagles (35-10) as they managed to escape a bases loaded jam. With two outs, sophomore pitcher Tucker Bouche managed to force a popup by Pointers senior infielder and leading batter Bradley Comer.

“We had a plan kind of coming into here of just executing pitches and making sure we were hitting spots,” Bouche said. “(The popup) was pretty sweet. I just went in there with a blank mind, was able to get ahead, which was nice, and then close the pitch.”

Bouche recorded the win in a relief effort, striking out four and not allowing a run in 2⅓ innings. Junior pitcher Caleb Matl, a Holmen High School graduate, recorded his sixth save of the year.

“(UW-Stevens Point) know us, too, so it’s no surprise it was a tight back-and-forth ballgame,” Schwarz said. “The plan from a pitching perspective, we know what it is because we’ve seen them so much. The hard part is executing it, and nobody is perfect. Especially in those situations, Tucker coming in and executing on those pitches is huge.”

UW-L jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning but found themselves trailing 7-6 following a three-run homer by senior outfield Payton Nelson in the fourth inning. Nelson went 3-for-4 with a single, double and four RBI.

“Resilient, back-and-forth, playoff baseball,” Schwarz said. “No quit in anybody, their team or ours. You know it’s going to be a dog fight. I’m proud of the guys for jumping out to a lead and controlling the game, but things don’t always work out perfectly.”

The first pitch of the game looked to be a good omen for the Eagles. Senior outfielder Jordan Williams took the opening pitch from Pointers pitcher Casey Pickering out of the yard with a lead-off home run. Williams went 2-for-5 with two RBI.

Senior designated hitter Ty Hamilton had an RBI single in the first on his way to a team-best three hits, including a double.

UW-L kept the bats hot in the second, scoring one run off a single by sophomore infielder Jack Olver before junior catcher Tim Urlaub hit a bases loaded single to drive in two.

The Pointers rebounded with four in the bottom half of the inning, including a base-clearing triple by junior infielder Jakob Boos to score two runs.

An Eagles home run by sophomore first baseman George Seaman spelled the end of the day for Pickering, who was pulled with the score 6-4 UW-L in the top of the third.

After allowing the homer to Nelson, sophomore Isaiah Katz recovered and sat down six of the next eight batters before Katz was replaced by Bouche. Katz went 5⅔ innings and threw six strikeouts.

Freshman pitcher Mason Weckler was tagged with the loss, throwing 3⅓ innings of relief and striking out four before allowing the homer to Born.

The win puts UW-L one win away from the Division III World Series. That win could come Saturday against the Pointers, who the Eagles have now won three of five against this season, with first pitch set for 11 a.m.