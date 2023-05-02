Sophomore Mac Born set a pair of UW-La Crosse school records in baseball on Tuesday as his team won their nonconference contest 12-3 against Luther (Iowa).

Born’s grand slam in the eighth inning gave him the school records in both career home runs at 28 and career RBIs 157.

Born broke Chester Janke’s home run record and Taylor Kohlwey's RBI record. Born went 3 for 5 with six RBIs.

The 16th-ranked Eagles (25-8) racked up 15 hits against the Norse, including five in the second inning. Junior Jack Moran had an RBI single before Born whacked a two-RBI single to left field to put UWL ahead 4-0.

Luther brought the lead down to one run in the sixth inning after a two-RBI triple from Noah Sebben. In the eighth, sophomore George Seaman — who went 2 for 3 — scored a run off an error before Born’s grand slam extended the lead to 8-3.

Seaman homered in the ninth and senior Jordan Williams brought in another run on a flyout.

Junior Sawyer Phillips went 5 and 1/3 innings in his start for the Eagles to earn the win while striking out four batters. Sophomores Tucker Bouche and Mitchel Fassbender, including junior Ben Byom all pitched in relief.

UWL hosts UW-Eau Claire in a four-game series that starts with a doubleheader Friday.