CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The hot offense that propelled the UW-La Crosse baseball team to the College World Series was stifled by some of the best in the country.

After an 8-6 loss to a sixth-ranked Lynchburg team late Friday night, the 13th-ranked Eagles lost to second-ranked Salisbury University 7-2 on Saturday to end their season.

The Eagles season ending record of 36-13 is their best since their last College World Series appearance in 2016 when they won 39 games. It’s UWL’s sixth 30-win season under coach Chris Schwarz.

Jackson Balzan pitched a complete game for Salisbury, allowing nine hits while striking out three batters.

UWL led 2-1 in the bottom of the third after senior Ty Hamilton singled to score sophomore Mac Born. Hamilton and sophomore Jack Olver each had two hits for the Eagles.

Salisbury tied the game in the fourth before taking the lead in the fifth on a groundout RBI by Danny Sheeler.

Kavi Caster added two runs with a homer later in the inning with Jacob Ference adding two more in the ninth on a double.