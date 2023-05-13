STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team captured their fourth WIAC tournament championship with a 7-2 win over UW-Whitewater Saturday, punching their ticket to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Sophomore outfielder Anthony Vivian dominated for the 15th-ranked Eagles (31-9). Vivian went 3 for 3 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs.

Vivian led off the Eagles scoring in the first to tie the game at 1-1. In the third, Vivian singled to bring home sophomore outfielder Chris VandenHeuvel and put his team ahead.

The Eagles scored twice in the fourth and added another in the sixth before Vivian hit his second solo home run of the game. VandenHeuvel went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and senior Jordan Williams went 3 for 3 with a double.

Freshman pitcher Tyler Schmitt pitched a seven-inning start, allowing just five hits while recording six strikeouts. Junior pitcher Caleb Matl pitched two innings of relief and didn’t allow a run.

The title is UWL's first since 2016, which is also the last time the Eagles went to the NCAA tournament.