UW-La Crosse football: After defense shows depth last week, offense followed against UW-Eau Claire

Last week, it was the UW-La Crosse football team’s defense showing off their depth under coach Matt Janus.

The defense was back near full strength against UW-Eau Claire, and it was the offense’s turn to flex their strength in numbers.

Senior guard Cole Greco and junior wide receiver Jack Studer were both game time decisions with ankle injuries, but neither ended up playing a snap. Greco’s injury shook up the offensive line, but they had a more than worthy backup plan in senior Connor Berry.

The results with the scrambled front line? The most rushing yards in a game by an Eagles team (386) since 2008 when they ran for 388 yards against UW-River Falls.

Against what Janus thought was a unique defensive line for the Blugolds, Janus also made sure to credit his offensive coaches — offensive coordinator Michael McGwire and offensive line coach Andrew McGlenn.

“You get another performance like that against a very different defensive line front,” Janus said. “What a game plan by coach McGwire and coach McGlenn.”

“We built so much depth in that group that the guy who’s played in his place the last two weeks has been Connor Berry,” Janus said. “He’s been starting for us since he was a freshman and he was a little banged up earlier in the year, but that guy has played around 30 games for us. Connor and Cole did a lot of rotating last year so we were able to go from one or the other.”

While Berry had previously started nine games and played in 26, the replacement for Studer was less than proven. Sophomore wide receiver Wyatt LeMoine hadn’t recorded a reception in his collegiate career prior to Saturday.

His first catch Saturday from sophomore Keyser Helterbrand was for 44 yards. His second catch came later in the same third quarter drive on third and 10, converting with a 13 yard catch that eventually set up an Eagles field goal.

“(LeMoine) is a sophomore now with freakish athletic ability,” Janus said. “He’s explosive, fast and can jump out of the building. We always loved what we had in Wyatt and knew he was something special…The next guy steps up. We talk about depth with the offensive line, now we talk about depth with our receiving core.

It wasn’t just LeMoine who got a crack at first team touches. With the game well in hand, freshman running back Gabe Lynch and freshman tight end Marco Rajkovic each got a chance to play late.

“It’s awesome to see guys like Wyatt get his first catch and Gabe Lynch get his first couple carries and Rajkovic, another running back, get carries,” Janus said.

THREE AND OUT

Bag of tricks

The Eagles (5-1 overall, 2-1 in conference) got exotic with their play calling in the second quarter when they sent out senior quarterback Cade Garcia in shotgun… standing next to his fellow quarterback Helterbrand.

Garcia tossed the snap to Helterbrand, who scrambled briefly before finding senior wide receiver Matthijs Enters on a 30-yard completion. Helterbrand finished that drive with a touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Cam Sorenson.

When it came to if there’s more in the playbook for Garcia and Helterbrand to share the field, Janus did his best to stay tight lipped.

“I’ll just put it this way,” Janus said. “I’ve told guys all year that Keyser could probably start at four or five other positions on our team. We’ll just leave it at that.”

Talking it over

You won’t often find coaches trying to rally the troops up by 23 points, but Janus had to do just that late in the third quarter.

After allowing a touchdown to the Blugolds, the Eagles used a timeout prior to the kickoff and gathered the entire team around him for a fiery pep talk.

“I wanted to finish,” Janus said. “Being on the defensive coaches, the offense kind of takes a bit of the brunt when I’m mad at the defense. They’re good sports about it. I wanted to finish it properly. I thought we were a little sloppy on that drive and the offensive possession before that. We started playing into our depth then and I wanted to make sure we were doing the right things.”

With predominantly backups, UW-L managed to outscore UW-Eau Claire 14-7 in the fourth while also forcing a turnover on a fumble recovery by sophomore linebacker Tanner Newlin.

Running the numbers

Helterbrand now has touchdown runs of 69, 77 and 75 yards over the last two games, helping put him at the top of all NCAA quarterbacks in one category.

The sophomore’s 7.94 yards per carry is fifth among NCAA Division III players and the best of any quarterback in any division of NCAA football.

While junior running back Brant Bohman recorded his first 100-yard rushing game against UW-Eau Claire, one of his teammates recorded his 13th. Senior Joey Stutzman rushed for 138 yards to move him to second in UW-L history in career 100-yard rushing games, four behind Ted Pretasky.

Stutzman moved to sixth in the program’s career rushing yards list with 2,729, just 127 back of Andrew Mocadlo in fifth.

The Eagles next game will be at Roger Harring Stadium and Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex at 1 p.m. next Saturday against UW-Stevens Point.