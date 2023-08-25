UW-La Crosse coach Matt Janus will be doing something Aug. 31 against Dakota State University he hasn’t done since his tenure as head coach began.

Janus will coach his first game without Joey Stutzman in his backfield or Cameron Sorenson and Matthias Enters at wide receiver.

It probably won’t cross his mind on game day, but he and his offensive coordinator Michael McGuire definitely noticed back in spring.

“We had been together for so long and we kind of have new faces,” Janus said. “I think that’s what was so new about the Italy practices is that you were able to say ‘Those guys are no longer in the room, someone else has to step up and take charge here.’”

It wasn’t just that Stutzman, Sorenson and Enters were senior leaders for their positions, but how many snaps they had taken while on the field. The group combined had one missed start over Janus’ tenure, making the first spring practices without them jarring. The shellshock was well gone coming into fall camp.

“There was definitely an adjustment this spring but I think we got a really good feel for our roster,” McGuire said. “We’re really comfortable with it.”

The new look offense starts in the backfield with junior quarterback Keyser Helterbrand starting alongside senior running back Brant Bohman.

“(Bohman) has been one of the better backs around the last few years, he’s just had the conference player of the year in front of him,” McGuire said. “He’s ready and he’s going to have a really big year for us. He can do everything we ask of him.”

Bohman racked up 715 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns over the past two seasons, but it was Stutzman that got the majority of carries. While he would have liked to be playing more sooner, Stutzman was a mentor and role model to him.

“Joey was a phenomenal person to follow up with,” Bohman said. “We had a phenomenal relationship, we had no hard feelings. He just made me work hard every day and was a great role model for me. I still talk to him today. If it was anyone else ahead of me it might have been a different story, but I’m glad it was him. I just had to be patient the last few years.”

Now he inherits Stutzman role as the elder statesmen of the backfield, passing on pointers he received from Stutzman to a young group of backs.

“I’m having fun every day teaching the freshman and sophomores stuff,” Bohman said. “There’s no junior running back so there’s a pretty decent age gap between me and them. It’s been fun. I love leading this group and giving them little pointers.”

The same role now falls on senior wide receiver Jack Studer, the leading returner in receptions. Studer had 17 receptions for 279 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Junior wideout Tyler Stubbendick, junior tight end Dustin Shultz and sophomore tight end Marko Rajkovic also return.

Then there’s the group of players expected to contribute in the rotation to grow into the role next. Running backs like Gabe Lynch, Braeden Ott and Dayo Oye saw the field last season while junior wide receiver Wyatt LeMoine had a touchdown catch last year.

They’re examples Janus points to as ways nonstarters can still contribute.

“It’s about developing those guys as well,” Janus said. “They’re getting the experience. We’re going to lose quite a bit, but we have guys like Wyatt LeMoine who caught a touchdown pass versus Eau Claire. LeMoine has been in the mix. We have some young running backs — Lynch, Oye and Ott — who have all taken reps and scored touchdowns.”