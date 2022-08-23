UW-La Crosse football: Depth opens doors for stacked Eagles offense

Depth is the common word used by the UW-La Crosse football team when describing the offense heading into the 2022 season.

The returns in 2022 include a 1,000-yard rusher, seven starting linemen and their leading touchdown scorer. On top of their experienced players, third-year offensive coordinator Michael McGuire said a focus of the offseason has been in developing their two and three-deep players.

“You can never have too much depth,” McGuire said.

Development efforts have barred fruit in the eyes of the coaching staff, but in doing so it’s created a challenge for McGuire. As the talent pool grows, so does the playbook.

“I think we’ll stay within our run pass option base,” coach Mike Janus said. “We’re going to be multiple with not only different formations but different personnel groups. I think that’s going to be coach McGuire’s biggest challenge on the offensive side of the ball is utilizing our personnel to where we want it.”

McGuire said finding plays and personnel to match has been one of his main focuses in preseason camp, which winds down this Saturday with an intrasquad scrimmage. In addition to potentially having two rotating quarterbacks in senior Cade Garcia and sophomore Keyser Helterbrand, McGuire is trying to find where each player fits into a growing scheme.

“It’s all about putting guys in position to be successful,” McGuire said. “If a guy’s a good blocker, we put him in a situation where he’s blocking. If a guy’s great at running a vertical route, that’s where he’ll be at. It’s a big puzzle. There’s a lot of different pieces that go with it and we have a lot of versatile guys. It’s a fun group to work with right now in terms of preparing for the season.”

The UW-L offense under McGuire last season led the WIAC in third-down conversions and time of possession while averaging a third-best 36 points a game. Even among the best offenses in Division III football last season, McGuire said strides need to be made in aspects of the running game.

“We have to run the ball better in the red zone,” McGuire said. “When we get inside the five-yard line, we have to be able to pound the ball in with our run game. On third and short, we have to be better in our run game too.”

Senior running back Joey Stutzman is back to command the backfield after earning All-WIAC first-team honors with 1,342 rushing yards and 12 touchdown carries. McGuire said Stutzman won’t be alone as he expects juniors Brant Bohman and Ben Michalowski to be contributors.

“Both guys had really good offseasons and are in really good shape,” McGuire said. “We feel really comfortable in all three of those guys, they all played last year and part of developing that depth is trying to figure out who even our fourth and fifth running backs are.”

Bohman ran for 387 yards while Michalowski had 72 yards on the ground. Both scored one rushing touchdown a piece.

EMERGING EAGLES: One area most Eagles point to as an example of depth paying dividends is in the wide receiver group. UW-L loses its top pass catcher in Jake Simuncak — his 81 receptions accounted for more than a third of the Eagles catches last year — but keeps senior wideout Cameron Sorenson.

“Cam has had a really good camp and we expected him to,” Janus said. “He’s going to be the focal point of that group but it’s a deep group.”

Sorenson had a team-leading 14 touchdown receptions in 2021 and makes up a lengthy and athletic group of outside receivers with senior receiver Jack Studer and senior wide receiver Max Stubbendick. Studer is the second-highest returning receiver with 24 catches last season despite missing three games.

“I know that we have a lot of depth already, especially at wide receiver we’re two or three deep which is nice,” Studer said. “We’re set on running backs, got a nice quarterback battle going, all our linemen are back. It’s looking good.”

The Eagles even have options in the slot with 6-foot-2 senior wide receiver Matthijs Enters playing as “almost a converted tight end” according to Janus with junior Tyler Stoltenburg and sophomore Tyler Stubbendick providing smaller, speedy alternatives.

Janus said other receivers will probably play big roles in the special teams, but none quite like senior Ryan Beirne. Beirne, a West Salem High School graduate, will continue to kick for the Eagles after converting 49 of 52 attempts last season, but has made some big plays in camp that could see him called on to catch.

On the offensive line, each of last year’s five starting offensive linemen return with nine of the ten listed in UW-L’s two-deeps returning.

“It’s pretty nice,” Janus said. “It’s actually more like seven since we rotated guards last year quite a bit. We have a whole group that’s really experienced. A lot of them have been starting since they were 19 or 18 years old. It’s so fun to watch that group grow and develop over the last four years.”

Junior left tackle Mike Bertoia was named to the First Team All-WIAC team while senior center Alex Bongers earned an Honorable Mention selection. The Eagles allowed less than a sack a game on average in 2021 — ranking 22nd in the nation at 0.92 given up per game.

“Being together for four years, some of us know each other so well,” senior left guard Benny Hildebrand said. “We know what each of us are going to do on each play. Having that knowledge of how each of us play helps us tremendously.”

Sophomore offensive linemen Austen Humke, Brendan Harder and Levi Liedke continue to show improvement and impress Janus, who believes the offensive line is the most important position to develop at the Division III level.

“Those are some guys we get to watch grow now and say ‘Okay, he’s got something in him, he’s fighting for playing time with these experienced guys,’” Janus said. “That’s perfect for us. We’re going to keep growing that offensive line group because that’s the most important at our level and the hardest one to achieve.”