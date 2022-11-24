UW-La Crosse football: Eagles "doing the right things" despite first round exit

It’s the day every football team in the country dreads that is unavoidable, only offset by wins and time.

Monday was the day the UW-La Crosse team had to turn in its equipment two days after a season-ending loss to Wartburg in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. That began the long wait until their next kickoff in 2023.

Coach Matt Janus said on Monday his fellow coaches had already gotten to review the final game of the 2022 squad that won a share of the WIAC title and finished 9-2. By Monday afternoon, he still hadn’t gotten to it as he tried to digest the loss and arguable his best season as head coach.

“To be honest, I didn’t watch it,” Janus said. “I couldn’t bring myself to it. I know my offensive staff watched it (Monday) morning. The defensive staff all watched it but I haven’t brought myself to watch it yet. I don’t know why and obviously I’ll get to it eventually.”

“I’ve tried over the last 24 hours just to focus on what a special group we had. They loved what they did, loved playing football here, loved going to school at UW-La Crosse and loved who they got to do it with. Wins and losses are one thing, but the camaraderie we had and that type of love for our university and our city is pretty special.”

The formula for the Eagles this season didn’t work on Saturday. The team that led the WIAC in rushing managed only 81 net yards against Wartburg, including an average of just 3.1 yards per carry by senior running back Joey Stutzman. On the flipside, UW-L allowed 200 rushing yards to Hunter Clausen.

The Eagles turned the ball over three times, including a fumble recovered by the Knights inside UW-L’s 5-yard line.

On the whole, however, Janus thinks the program is growing into the national championship contender he hopes it can become. A 18-5 record over the last two seasons, two playoff appearances — with their losses to an undefeated conference champion in Wartburg and eventual national runner-up North Central — and now a share of a conference championship will help.

“What we’ve done and what we’ve been doing is showing up to work,” Janus said. “We’re doing the right things. A lot of people think you can jump from point A to point B and that’s all there is but there’s a lot that goes into it. It’s peaks and valleys and last Saturday was a little bit of a valley.”

The Eagles will lose eight offensive starters and four defensive starters with departing seniors. Among those graduating is senior quarterback Cade Garcia, who split snaps with sophomore Keyser Helterbrand until a knee injury ended Helterbrand’s season.

Along with a new middle of the offensive line, Janus said Keyser is a key in the Eagles plans going into 2023. In nine games, Helterbrand had 691 passing yards, 600 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns.

“I think the big thing is we need to get Keyser healthy,” Janus said. “He’s got his surgery coming up and will start his road to recovery. I still think we have some really good offensive lineman to continue to build around in (offensive linemen) Mike Bertoia and Noah Coleman and some younger guys like Brendan Harder and Levi Liedke. Those guys are going to continue to take the reins.”

The Eagles also have to replace Stutzman, who finished his career with 3,277 rushing yards and this season won the WIAC Offensive Player of the Year. In line to take over the position is junior running back Brant Bohman, Stutzman’s backup and third-leading rusher this season with 389 yards.

“Bohman has been pretty special for us as the number two behind Joey,” Janus said. “We have some really good freshman backs behind him. I think the pieces are all there, it’s just continuing to develop those pieces and bring in a couple more that can help us.”

The top four in receptions all depart for the Eagles with junior Jack Studer being the highest expected returning receiver with 17 catches. Defensively, UW-L loses two key defensive backs in safety Elijah Alt and cornerback Cade Osborn but return its leading tackler in junior linebacker and Westby High School graduate Ryan Daines.

The long offseason begins with the coaching focus leaning toward development of past recruiting classes while recruiting and setting his next one.

“We feel we’ve put together a good couple of recruiting classes these last two years and now it’s time to continuously develop them,” Janus said. “We feel we’ve got a really good freshman and sophomore class that will develop. We’ll need to recruit obviously and look for a few transfers to come in that help us right away.”