UW-La Crosse football: Eagles earn seal of approval from '92 championship team

For the 1992 UW-La Crosse football team, a return to Roger Harring Stadium — named after their head coach three decades prior — is “like coming to God’s country.”

“Coming from all over the United States and anytime you get within 15 miles of La Crosse, everyone gets a grin,” Jason Gonnion, the quarterback of the 1992 team and 2017 Wall of Fame inductee, said.

More than 50 members of the 12-0-1 NCAA Division III championship winning team returned to La Crosse on Saturday for a reunion as the eighth-ranked Eagles beat UW-Stevens Point 55-13.

The former players lined up by the entrance to welcome the modern UW-L team to the field. Mary Harring and Laura Christensen, the widows of coaches Harring and Roland Christensen, served as honorary captains. The 1992 team received a standing ovation prior to kickoff.

From there, memories flooded back for several members of the 1992 team as they enjoyed the gameday atmosphere.

“Just staring across the field and looking up at the Bluff,” former outside linebacker Trent Blumer said. ”That’s the first thing that jumps out at you. You couldn’t miss it every day at practice. It’s the scenery. It feels the same. The buildings have changed, the field has changed, there’s a new fieldhouse there. It has the same feel, same vibe.”

Blumer’s teammate at middle linebacker, Frank Zagrodnik, hadn’t been back at UW-L for 29 years after moving to the Atlanta area for work. Zagrodnik enjoyed the sights and sounds of game day, but more than anything spoke about getting to be around his old Eagles teammates.

“It’s been extra special,” Zagrodnik said. “Just seeing the guys and reflecting back on this special time we had together and the spirit. It’s a really special time.”

The Eagles of the present showed out for the returning champions. Beyond the blowout of the visiting Pointers, Gonnion said he’s watched UW-L football more and more over recent years. There are a few things about the Eagles that makes the former all-conference quarterback a believer in the 2022 team.

“The thing that stands out is they’re really close,” Gonnion said. “They present as a team that can play championship football. They have a lot of speed on defense, they’re physical, their special teams are good. It looks like a complete team and it’s coached by guys that I think are really good. We had what I thought was the best coaching staff in the game and this group is about as professional as that group.”

And of course, the talent at quarterback impressed. Gonnion was on hand for the best game of the career of senior quarterback Cade Garcia, who threw for five touchdowns and 206 yards.

“The one thing that sticks out is the offensive line is outstanding for this team,” Gonnion said. “We had an amazing offensive line in ‘92. The quarterbacks they have are extremely talented throwing it and running it. I wish I was at their level.”

Zagrodnik’s experience with the current team is far more limited, but even he detected something special in the 2022 bunch.

“It’s the passion,” Zagrodnik said. “It’s carrying on that tradition in La Crosse so expectations are high. You go through the program with ups and downs but this team has got grit to them and I think they’ll do well.”

If the endorsements of the 1992 team ring true, there’s a chance this year’s team will be in a similar spot in 2052. Returning to “god’s country” and celebrating their success.

THREE AND OUT

Wade reflects on former team

Coach Matt Janus said the week leading up to UW-Stevens Point might be an emotional one for former Pointers defensive back Pat Wade.

In the game, Wade recorded one tackle after his primary matchup, senior wide receiver Joe Hare, was injured in the first half. Afterwards, Wade said he spent a lot of time reflecting on his career.

“This whole week leading up to it has been a little different than most,” Wade said. “That’s where I started at and I’ve kind of just looked at how far I’ve come while still wanting to see how far I can get to.”

Wade missed a portion of training camp and the first few games of the season after an ankle sprain. In the last three weeks, Wade has six tackles and feels he’s back to full strength.

“I feel like I’m finally back to 100%,” Wade said. “I feel like myself and feel great.”

Ones that got away

The Pointers offense didn’t have much to celebrate Saturday, but it managed its first two conference touchdowns of the season, including a breakaway 16-yard rushing score by junior running back Seth Forbes.

Only two other rushing plays gained more than 16 yards for the Pointers. Both were by junior quarterback Trey Schroeder, who had a 19-yard run in the first quarter and a 39-yard run in the third.

“One was on me as a play caller,” Janus said. “We didn’t rep the blitz pattern on that and we had it wrong. We had the right one but we should have done it more in practice. The other one we just missed a gap and on blitz movement. That’s what happens when we miss on a blitz assignment, stuffs going to go like that. They did a good job of capitalizing on that. Their play callers are phenomenal and they understand what to do.”

The Eagles may have had occasional lapses in rush defense, but they only allowed five completions for 31 total yards through the air.

Back in the hunt

With the game well in hand, what might have garnered the loudest reactions at Roger Harring Stadium in the second half was the announcement of one out-of-town score. It was also the talk of Eagles and Pointers coaches post-game.

UW-Whitewater lost its first first conference game since Nov. 16, 2019 on Saturday, dropping a road game to UW-Platteville 17-13. Senior quarterback Evan Lewandowski, who threw for four touchdowns against UW-L on Oct. 1, was intercepted four times by the Pioneers.

The loss now ties UW-L and UW-Whitewater at the top of the WIAC standings. The Warhawks hold the tiebreaker with a win in La Crosse three weeks ago. UW-L ends the regular season on Nov. 12 by hosting UW-Platteville.