When the UW-La Crosse football team took the field for its first practice in Florence, Italy, three coaches the Eagles had never met before arrived wearing UW-L gear.

After a joint practice with the Guelfi Firenze of the Federazione Italiana di American Football, one of those coaches — offensive coordinator Fabrizio Bocci — spoke to both teams.

“You have to know that me, (defensive line coach Alberto Puliti and linebackers coach Giovanni Camilli) were in La Crosse 32 years ago,” Bocci said. “July 1991. That was a great experience, and when we knew you were coming it was like we felt something special, right? We’ve always been cheering for La Crosse ever since we got there.”

“La Crosse is still in our hearts.”

Just as La Crosse had welcomed him, Bocci was among the many that welcomed the Eagles to his native country of Italy in late May to explore the country, make connections and share the sport they love.

“It truly was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” UW-L coach Matt Janus said. “All the benefits that came with it, like getting 10 extra practices at the end of spring ball, are great. From the team bonding perspective, we got to travel with 85 players, see new things, different parts of the world and get to play over there.”

The trip was filled with sightseeing opportunities, starting in Florence where the team got to take a tour of the town and cooking lessons. They saw the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Siena Cathedral, Vatican City and the Roman Colosseum.

Janus, the 2023 WIAC coach of the year after leading his team to a 9-2 record and share of the conference championship, said there’s no comparison for the feeling of pride he had in playing a role in providing his players those opportunities.

“I think the ability to provide that experience as a coach (was what stood out),” Janus said. “We had guys who had never been on an airplane or been out of the country. To use the game of football and our program to provide that kind of experience for our guys, I think that’s really special.”

Of course, there was also work to be done on the field. The extra practices were seen as an extension of spring camp for UW-L, but cohorts saw it as an opportunity to further develop their game in the midst of their postseason.

“They kind of wanted to use it as a professional development opportunity,” Janus said of the practice. “They got coached up by our staff, worked alongside our guys and did some install of our playbook.”

While it was a new experience for all parties, Janus took note of how well his players took to giving pointers to the younger and more inexperienced players from Italy. It’s the same level of support he hopes the Eagles’ 40 incoming freshmen get when summer camp rolls around.

“I’ll get to see this come August when all our incoming freshmen are ready, but our kids are such great teachers, and they relish that opportunity to teach schemes to another person,” Janus said. “That’s how we conduct our practices. To be able to hope in, coach guys up and show them the different techniques that we do feels sort of natural.”

The biggest day of the trip came on May 25, when the Eagles played the Cienna Trappers in a highly anticipated exhibition. Cienna mayor Samuele Lippi was among the many in attendance.

From commemorative t-shirts to several local media outlets being present, the event was a big deal to the city and American football fans in Italy. It was also huge for Janus and company to play what was essentially a live game in the middle of their offseason.

“(Cienna) did a great job,” Janus said. “They were great hosts and welcomed us with open arms. We got to play a football game in May, which is really special. Couldn’t tell you the last time UW-L has done that if at all.”

The game was a learning experience for both teams, but the bonds were made afterwards. The Trappers hosted UW-L in a post-game barbeque where players from both teams got to sit together and learn about one another’s experiences with the game of football.

To Janus, it was the defining moment of the trip to Janus, seeing the sport he loves connect people from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

“Our players got to interact with people from a whole other part of the world and hear their stories of how some of these guys on these Italian teams got to be there, what their day consists of,” Janus said. “To build those international bonds is pretty special.”

“It’s incredible what most people view as a game can do for you and what you build in your life. It’s a totally different feeling but almost as rewarding, if not more.”

For the Guelfi Firenze, maybe the visit from UW-L proved a good luck charm for their own trip to America, playing last Saturday in the 42nd Italian Bowl at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio.

As the calendar turns to July, the Eagles hope their trip to Italy proves a starting point on their road to success in 2023.