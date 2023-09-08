The UW-La Crosse football team finished its Thursday practice by partaking in its tradition of “bouncing one off the bluffs.”

Players shouted toward Grandad Bluff east of Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex, hoping they’d be loud enough for it to echo back to them.

The 11th-ranked Eagles (1-0) and their opponents Saturday — sixth-ranked Hardin-Simmons University (Texas) — may not be all that familiar in only their third ever meeting. But the name certainly is with five playoff berths and just one losing record in 12 seasons under coach Jesse Burleson.

“They’ve been one of the top teams in Division III the past few years, so obviously we know about them,” junior wide receiver Jack Studer said. “I hadn’t really watched them until this year, maybe last year a bit. Not too familiar with them.”

The Eagles will have one familiarity that plays to their advantage when they take the field at 1 p.m. Saturday. While Eagles players have practiced in the shadows of the bluffs for weeks, HSU has never played a game in La Crosse.

“It helps to be able to play in front of our crowd and our community,” coach Matt Janus said. “With the freshmen now coming in, I certainly hope it’s a great atmosphere.”

The two teams’ last meeting was in 2008 at Winona State University while construction took place at Roger Harring Stadium. HSU won 24-23 on a last-second field goal.

While they may be far from rivals, a win over the Cowboys would do wonders for UW-L in many ways. For one, it’d wipe the bad taste out of its mouth from a 31-6 win over Dakota State University last week that was marred by penalties.

“It’d be huge,” Studer said. “Last week, we played well as a team, we just made a couple mental errors. Penalties basically. We need to fix those, and it’d be huge if we won this week.”

It would also end a four-game skid against ranked opponents that dates back two seasons. Janus has experience winning against top-10 teams at home, beating UW-Oshkosh while the Titans were ranked ninth in the country back in 2021.

Last but far from least, a win by a WIAC team over a ranked team from the competitive American Southwest Conference can send a message loud and clear beyond the bluffs that UW-L is a championship contender.

The Eagles don’t need to look back any further than last week for proof as UW-River Falls moved from 23rd to ninth in the rankings after a beatdown of third-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Scouting the Cowboys

The Cowboys (1-0) won their season opener last Saturday over Albright College by a final of 47-3 thanks in part to a near-perfect day for senior quarterback Gaylon Glynn.

Glynn went 20-for-24 with 354 passing yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Accuracy was big for Glynn in 2022, when he completed 60.4% of his passes en route to 2,206 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Glynn’s arm talent stood out to Janus on tape, but the threat he provided to the run game didn’t go unnoticed. The Waco, Texas, product rushed for 327 yards last season.

“He’s got a canon,” Janus said. “He can throw the ball really well and extend the field vertically better than a lot of quarterbacks we see. … He’s really athletic so you have to take into account the quarterback run game with him.”

Junior running back Colton Marshall — an All-ASC first-team selection last season — had just six carries for 106 yards and a touchdown against Albright. Marshall had 13 touchdowns in 2022.

Junior wide receiver KJ Peoples was Glynn’s top target last week at four catches for 103 yards, but Peoples stands to be a threat in many different ways. Peoples had a punt return touchdown last season and has lined up in the backfield on occasion.

“What he does you can’t really rep from a scout team or get those looks in practice outside of just continuously watching the film on him, how he breaks and the plays that are designed for him,” Janus said. “He’s dangerous, and we have to find ways to limit his touches.”

The defensive centerpiece to the Cowboys is senior linebacker Matt Mitchell, an All-ASC first-team selection last season. Mitchell’s 74 tackles and 12 tackles for a loss last season show just how effective he’s been in HSU’s defensive scheme of loading the box to confuse the offense.

“We’re going to see some different fronts where (Mitchell) is going to be standing over the center,” Janus said. “They’ve designed a package to have him scrape that makes it very hard for the offensive lines to identify the fronts. He’s the heartbeat of the middle of that defense.”

Mitchell had an interception last week, but it was senior linebacker Cade Michna who dominated for the Cowboys with 18 tackles.

The Eagles will celebrate with “Coach A Day” pregame, honoring tight ends coach Mike Anderson as he celebrates 50 years of coaching. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.