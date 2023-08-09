Like all of the incoming freshmen on the UW-La Crosse football team, the first day of fall camp Wednesday for linebacker Scott Grossbach felt like a continuation of Tuesday.

First there’s move in, followed by meetings with the training staff and those that handle eligibility. Then you start to learn formations, practice procedures, schedules, where you get your equipment.

“We’ve never had this many meetings before,” said Grossbach, a Logan High School graduate.

After a day of dealing with the foreign, Wednesday brought the freshman something familiar.

The Eagles got to take the field for their first practice of fall camp with their season opener against Dakota State University on Aug. 31 just over three weeks away.

“There’s definitely a little bit of nerves,” Grossbach said on his first college practice. “But if you’re not nervous then there’s really no point. It means you don’t really care. There were nerves, but when you come out it’s the same game you’ve been playing your whole life.

“The process is just different because you haven’t experienced being a freshman again in a while. When you come back there’s a different feeling, but it’s a good one.”

Some are up into the early morning while some have to wake up well before the start of 9:30 a.m. practice. Coach Matt Janus swears he’s trying to not overload them with information, but he notices how much of a whirlwind time this is for freshmen.

“We didn’t want to overload them last night and this morning in meetings, but we also have to cover everything,” Janus said. “On defense, you have to cover every situation. On offense, you have to cover every alignment. It’s a lot and you look around at some of the freshmen and they’re being moved around like cattle.”

The role for upperclassmen like senior defensive back Caden Boettcher is amplified this time of year. Members of the coaching staff are bouncing around themselves from meeting to meeting without a lot of time to work one-on-one with players on what they might be struggling with.

“You’re always worried the first day about, ‘Did we get through it all? Did we get through enough? Did we not cover this or that enough,’” Janus said. “Our returners make up for all of that, helping guys with our formations and different checks. The returners, since I’ve gotten here, have been so welcoming to the new players in our program and made the transition really easy for those guys.”

While freshmen like Grossbach took the field for the first practice of their college careers, those like Boettcher started their final fall camp at UW-L.

“There’s a renowned sense of urgency every day,” Boettcher said. “You step out here every day and you see the bluffs and the campus. Sometimes you take it for granted. Coming in here for the fifth time thinking this is the last ride, you have to take it all in, have a sense of urgency, try to get one step better each day and help someone else get better, too.”

Boettcher and company will have to wait a few days for an all out practice.

Wednesday’s helmets-only practice focused on acclimating newcomers to practice routines while returners knock off the rust. Skill players and linemen were split off for the latter portion of the morning.

“All I care about is that at 10 o’clock tonight, when our meetings and everything are done, that we’re better tomorrow,” Janus said. “These guys are itching at the bit to do a team for 45 minutes and bang on, but we’ll slowly work ourselves in here. We’ll do another day of helmets and start putting some shoulder pads on, that’s when we can incorporate more.”

The day was far from over for freshmen with more meetings and tours of campus before they can officially say they’ve finished their first day of practice as a college football player.