UW-La Crosse football: Eagles travel to Dubuque with unique advantage

The UW-La Crosse football team faces Dubuque for the second year in a row on Saturday, but this time with a unique addition to its coaching staff.

Eagles defensive backs coach Michael Zweifel had a career as a wide receiver at Dubuque playing for his father — coach Stan Zweifel — that put him in the school’s Hall of Fame. Michael Zweifel was the 2011 Gagliardi Trophy winner, earning the prize as the top player in Division III by setting the NCAA Division III record for season receptions with 140.

“I’m definitely excited to go back,” Michael Zweifel said. “It’s their Hall of Fame day, and I’ve got two buddies being inducted. It’ll be good to see those guys, and it’s great to see the staff. I’m excited to go back and see where I used to play and compete against them.”

Michael coached wide receivers at Dubuque for his father before joining the Eagles’ staff this summer to be co-defensive coordinator along with head coach Matt Janus. It’ll be the first time the father-son duo has been on opposite sidelines for a game involving the two, but Michael isn’t approaching the contest any differently.

“Honestly, it’s no different than any other week to be honest with you,” Zweifel said. “I played for him and people always asked if it was weird playing for your dad. Once you get between the white lines, it doesn’t matter. Then it’s a normal day.”

Janus said there’s an advantage defensively to having the receiver who set an NCAA record with 460 career receptions. The former Spartan gives his new team insight on how the Dubuque offense operates that other defensive coaches like Janus can’t.

“It definitely helps,” Janus said. “Obviously he doesn’t know everything, either. He’s not sitting in on their meetings anymore. What he also brings is the wide receiver element to our defensive back room. He gives them such a different perspective. I’ve been a defensive guy my whole life, I don’t have the perspective of lining up against a corner and taking the option routes Dubuque is going to run. He helps get that point across.”

The Eagles’ blowout win over Dakota State last week didn’t stop Janus from finding ways the team can be even better. Senior running back Joey Stutzman had 100 rushing yards, but Janus said the team still missed opportunities on the ground.

“We expect that,” Janus said. “We’ve talked through training camp about our offensive line group and the running back position, so the success is expected. I’d love to see us improve our consistency in the run game. We left some stuff out there and missed some assignments. The kind of first game stuff that needs to be addressed.”

Janus has also let his players know his biggest gripe from the win; the team committed seven penalties for 90 yards.

“They’ve been getting lectures from me the last few days on (penalties),” Janus said.

Scouting the Spartans

The Spartans (0-1) lost their season opener 14-13 against Marrietta College. Last season, the Eagles defeated Dubuque 38-7 in La Crosse.

The Eagles will try to account for senior cornerback and 2021 AP Division III All-American Tyler Geiman each play after he recorded eight interceptions last season. The former Division II player at Northern Michigan University carries more size than other defensive backs the Eagles will meet.

Senior wide receiver Cameron Sorenson said he’s prepared to be matched up against Geiman after the defensive back exited last year’s game with injury.

“He’s definitely a really good player,” Sorenson said. “I said last year he was one of the best defensive backs I saw all season. At the end of the day, I can’t go in scared. I’m going to trust my teammates and trust myself to win that matchup. He’s a great player, but if we do what we do and I do what I need to do then we’ll be just fine.”

The Spartans’ quarterback is a question mark heading into Saturday with starter Ben Gultig banged up after being sacked seven times against Marietta. Dubuque brought a balanced offensive attack to its opening game — calling 36 run plays and 32 passing plays — that will require full attention from Eagles.

“We have to come in with a strong mental focus and be engaged in our playbook,” senior safety Elijah Alt said. “We have to be fundamentally sound and prepared for whatever they bring us.”

One of the highlights from the Spartans’ loss to Marietta was a 91-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Kallion Buckner. Janus expects Buckner and players like sophomore wide receiver Za’Cameron Brice — who had eight catches for 129 yards and a touchdown last week — to find space to make plays.

“(Buckner) is able to make plays on his own, and that’s the biggest compliment I can offer him,” Janus said. “He can look like he’s going outside the zone to the right and cut all the way to the left. He’s a phenomenal player, and I think they’ll do a good job getting him the ball in space. I think we’re going to see a lot of screens, a lot of flares and quick throws to get the ball to the perimeter.”