Media Day for the UW-La Crosse football team on Monday marked 23 days until the Eagles’ 2023 season starts, but there were still plenty of questions about last year.

UW-L players and coaches didn’t shy away from talking about their first-round exit in the NCAA Division III playoffs. In fact, they’re embracing it.

“The way it ended was not how we wanted it to go, but I think we’ve sort of used it as a springboard into things we need to improve on,” coach Matt Janus said. “The way we practice, the way we finish. We felt like we left some stuff out there. This spring, we’ve really flipped the switch in practice in the way we finish.”

The Eagles went 9-2 in the regular season, winning a share of the WIAC championship alongside UW-Whitewater. The Eagles lost in the first round to eventual national semifinalist Wartburg (Iowa) 14-6 after a season of being ranked among the top 25 teams in the country.

Players fielded questions on the result, among other topics, throughout the Media Day event at Roger Harring Stadium in the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

“Getting a share of the WIAC title was cool and all but a first-round exit is not acceptable in this program,” senior offensive tackle Mike Bertoia said. “I can’t put into words how determined this team is to do better, to win 35 and 4. This offseason has been the hardest I’ve worked while in this program and I’m sure there’s a lot of people who would agree.”

The Eagles have won 34 conference championships and three national titles in program history.

Senior linebacker Ryan Daines said last year left a sour taste in his mouth, but it hasn’t diminished his pride in what UW-L has done in Janus’ first two seasons as head coach. The Eagles have gone 18-5 overall with two playoff berths over Janus’ tenure.

“These guys are all really driven to continue to improve and build off what we’ve done the last two years,” said Daines, a Westby High School graduate. “Taking that next step is definitely vital for us and doing whatever it takes to get there is what we’re all about right now.”

Fresh off leading the WIAC in sacks last season, senior defensive end Jack Kelly got plenty of attention from the local media on Monday. Kelly had his idea of what it’ll take for UW-L to make a deep playoff run.

“I’m a big believer in doing your 1/11th or the Patriot way,” Kelly said. “Just doing everything you can and not looking at your teammates necessarily. If you do your 1/11th, do everything you can do and all 11 guys do that, then I think there’s nothing that can stop you.”

The Eagles are ready to work toward improving on last year’s finish starting Wednesday with the first day of fall camp. UW-L had an extended spring camp with full uniform practices during its trip to Italy in late May, making time off this summer much needed.

For a while that is.

“It’s like ‘Finally,’” Janus said. “We got those extended Italy practices and by the end of that we kind of needed a break. Then you get to July and you’re just kind of waiting around. Now it’s getting real.”

UW-L is ranked 12th nationally in the D3football.com preseason poll with three other WIAC teams — UW-Whitewater (11th), UW-Oshkosh (21st) and UW-River Falls (23rd) — making the Top 25. While talent has never been an issue in the conference, five programs will be in either their first or second year under their current head coach.

“I feel like I catch myself saying every year that this league is as talented as it’s ever been and I think that’s true,” Janus said. “Over the last couple of years there’s been a lot of turnover from the head coach’s perspective. I think we’re going to see a really strong league from top to bottom as always. What I love about our league is the physicality of football games you’re going to see.”

Along with road games against two of those Top 25 WIAC teams, the Eagles host the ninth-ranked Hardin-Simmons in their home opener on Sept. 9. That comes the week after their season opener at Dakota State and the week before another road trip to Division II Northern Michigan.

“It’s going to be one that gets us ready,” Janus said of the nonconference slate the Eagles start their season with. “It’s going to be physical from Dakota State. It’s going to be physical from Hardin-Simmons coming here. We know that’s realistically a top-10 team in Division III and they have been for a few years.”