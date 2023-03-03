The UW-La Crosse football team revealed their 2023 schedule on Friday, which included four home games and another Division II opponent in their nonconference slate.

The Eagles went 9-2 last season, winning a share of the WIAC championship before being eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs by Wartburg.

UWL opens their season on the road against Dakota State University at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 in Madison, South Dakota. The Eagles beat the Trojans at home 42-7 in last year’s season opener.

Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex will host their first UWL home game on Sept. 9 against the Hardin-Simmons University Cowboys from Texas.

Coach Matt Janus’ squad will play their final nonconference game on Sept. 16 against Division II’s Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan. Last year, UWL beat their Division II opponent Wayne State 28-21.

WIAC play begins on Sept. 30 with a home game against UW-Stout before the Eagles head to Whitewater in hopes of finally taking down their rivals in the UW-Whitewater Warhawks on Oct. 7.

Whitewater defeated UWL with a late field goal 34-31 last season at home in the Eagles only regular season loss.

UWL will visit the UW-Platteville Pioneers the following week on Oct. 14 before returning home on Oct. 21 to host UW-Oshkosh. The final home game of the season for UWL is slated for an early start on Oct. 28 when they host UW-Eau Claire.

The Eagles play on the road against UW-River Falls on Nov. 4 before closing out their regular season on Nov. 11 against UW-Stevens Point.

All Saturday games are slated for 1 p.m. kickoff with the exception of three. The UW-Eau Claire game on Oct. 28 is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. while the Northern Michigan and UW-Stout start times have yet to be determined.