UW-La Crosse football: Garcia, Eagles rebound to upset Division II's Wayne State

DETROIT — After falling behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter, the UW-La Crosse football team rebounded to upset Division II program Wayne State 28-21.

The win gives No. 11 ranked UWL their first 3-0 start since 2017 heading into a bye week followed by the start of their conference schedule. Coach Matt Janus said the team expected to face an uphill battle they hadn't seen in their non conference schedule, but persevered despite the slow start.

“I’m just really proud of our kids and our staff,” Janus said. “They played just a phenomenal game. We played up a level against a D-II opponent that’s got scholarships and huge players who had skills and were fast. We talked about it with our guys all week that it would be a four quarter game with ups and downs…What a veteran group that stuck with it.”

The Eagles took the lead with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 11-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cade Garcia to sophomore wide receiver Ryan Bartol. Garcia, who threw two interceptions on his opening two drives, finished with 218 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

“It would have been easy to switch to one but we stuck with it,” Janus said on the idea of foregoing his two-quarterback system. “I’ve sat them down since day one and said ‘This team needs both of you.’ It took both of them to win this game.”

UWL fell behind 14-0 early in the second quarter after a 49-yard interception return touchdown by Wayne State freshman cornerback Elijah Fowlkes. The Eagles would score 21 unanswered to lead at halftime, starting with a eight-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand to junior wide receiver Jack Studer.

The Eagles tied the game with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Garcia to sophomore tight end Dustin Shultz and took the 21-14 lead with six seconds before halftime on a Helterbrand two-yard touchdown run. Helterbrand finished with a team-high 106 rushing yards.

The Warriors (1-2) evened the score on the opening drive of the second half on a 15-yard touchdown by redshirt sophomore running back Myren Harris. Harris had 68 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Wayne State had two opportunities to take the lead in the third on field goal attempts of 50 and 46 yards, but both were blocked by sophomore Adam Quam.

The Warriors final drive came to an end on a sack by junior defensive lineman Jack Kelly. Helterbrand ran for two first downs in the Eagles game closing drive that lasted six minutes.

The win for the No. 11 ranked team in Division III football feels like a statement victory to Janus, now riding a wave of momentum in his third-year as head coach.

“I think it’s just a huge statement,” Janus said. “No matter where (Wayne State) finishes, we’re playing up a level. The size, the speed, the scholarships are things they have that we don’t and our kids don’t care. Our kids are happy to be at UW-La Crosse, they love our city and university and our football program.”

The Eagles next game comes on Oct. 1 when they host conference rival UW-Whitewater at Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex.