MADISON, S.D. — In a performance reminiscent of last year’s UW-La Crosse football team, it was not one but two quarterbacks lifting the Eagles to a win Thursday night.

Sophomore Zach Weir threw for three touchdowns and senior Keyser Helterbrand threw for 196 yards as the 12th-ranked Eagles managed heavy winds in a 31-6 win over Dakota State University in the season opener.

Helterbrand commanded the offense for the opening three possessions with Weir taking over on series four and five, scoring touchdowns each time.

It wasn’t quite split snaps with Helterbrand getting twice as many pass attempts, but coach Matt Janus wanted to use the road game against the Trojans to assess both.

“We wanted to give both of them looks and Keyser is still a big part of our offense, but so is Zach,” Janus said. “When you have great players and depth, (offensive coordinator) Michael McGuire has to use it to the best of our ability.”

Helterbrand threw 12-for-18 for 196 yards and a touchdown while Weir went 7-for-9 for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Their top target was senior wide receiver Jack Studer, who finished with six catches for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Both quarterbacks and the Eagles overall had the potential for an even stronger performance had it not been for eight penalties for 75 yards, including three flags that negated UW-L touchdowns.

“Holding calls and that stuff is going to happen,” Janus said. “When you can control others like lining up and making sure we’re set before snapping the ball, making sure you’re not hitting guys late or out of bounds. That’s stuff that’s controllable and has to be addressed.”

The Eagles (1-0) got on the board with a 24-yard field goal by Michael Stack in the first quarter to make it 3-0, the third of Helterbrands opening three series.

Weir took over at quarterback and led the Eagles on an eight play, 61 yard drive that ended in a seven-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Zach Watson.

Weir, an Eastern Illinois University transfer, was back on the field for the following drive to find Studer on busted coverage by the Trojans for a 47-yard touchdown pass.

UW-La Crosse dominated the front line throughout the contest, holding the Trojans to just 13 rushing yards and one first down in the first half. The Eagles went into halftime up 17-0 with a sack by sophomore defensive lineman Henry Walsh ending the second quarter, the highlight of Walsh’s three tackle performance.

A scoreless third quarter was highlighted by an interception by freshman defensive back Trent Mullen in his college debut.

Weir scored his third touchdown early in the fourth, throwing to senior wide receiver Ryan Bartol for a 21-yard touchdown. Helterbrand had his first touchdown drive on the next possession when he found Bartol again for a 19-yard score.

The Trojans managed a touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Dannenbring to wide receiver Shaun Crawford with five minutes to go to avoid a shutout.

The Eagles next game will be their home opener at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 in a top-25 matchup against ninth-ranked Hardin-Simmons University.