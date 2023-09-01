Even with wind gusts well over 20 miles per hour Thursday night at Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota, something was keeping the wind out of the UW-La Crosse football team’s sails.

Penalties. Eight of them to be exact for 75 yards. Specifically three that negated Eagles touchdowns and took points off the board in what still ended up being a 31-6 one-sided win.

“As I told them after the game, there’s a certain way I expect our team to play,” coach Matt Janus said. “That’s not one of them.”

Senior wide receiver Ryan Bartol appeared to put the Eagles on the board first with a blocked punt return for a touchdown. An illegal block brought the return back.

The ensuing drive had a touchdown run by senior running back Brant Bohman taken off the board for holding, forcing the Eagles to settle for a field goal.

In the second quarter, senior quarterback Keyser Helterbrand found senior wide receiver Jack Studer for what looked like Studer’s second score in as many drives. But no. Ineligible man downfield turned six points into an eventual turnover on downs.

“It was sloppy,” Janus said. “We got three touchdowns and one big play called back. Just sloppy. We had personnel issues, and I’m not very happy with where we’re at with that. We’ll meet as a staff tomorrow and get some of that stuff fixed. We can’t do that moving forward with the schedule we’re going to play.”

Holding and false starts made up the brunt of the Eagles penalties, but it wasn’t those that concerned Janus postgame. It was penalties like the late hit personal foul called on junior defensive back Jared Pelishek following an Eagles interception that started the offense with a first down and 25 yards to gain.

“Part of that is the officials,” Janus said. “I have a hard time believing we had however many holding penalties and they didn’t, but that’s just how the game is officiated. We have to take the proper angles.

“Holdings are going to happen, but stuff we can control is not hitting a guy late, no blind side blocks. That’s procedural stuff. I think on one play we weren’t set. That stuff is easy to fix and comes with being smart.”

It was deja vu for the Eagles, again dominating the Trojans but leaving feeling like they didn’t put together the perfect performance. Last season’s 42-7 win was partially mucked up by seven penalties for 90 yards.

What followed that performance is where Eagles fans might find hope. After last year’s opener, the Eagles averaged just four flags for around 40 yards per game with five games where they didn’t commit more than three penalties.

It was only a factor Thursday and last year in that it shrunk the margin of victory over an NAIA team that’s now played two different quarterbacks in its first two games.

Against the teams the Eagles have coming down the road — including next against ninth-ranked Hardin-Simmons University on Sept. 9 — the consequences will be far greater.

“Fortunately we were able to come away with the win,” Janus said. “We do that again, this team’s getting beat.”

HERE’S THE PLAN

Flags tainted the Eagles plans to get an equal evaluation on both quarterbacks. Helterbrand was set to run the first three offensive series before sophomore transfer Zach Weir got opportunities on drives four and five.

“With Keyser he has the ability to fix some plays with his legs,” Janus said, speaking on the third Helterbrand drive. “We shot ourselves in the foot in the red zone where we got a holding penalty to bring back a touchdown.”

Helterbrand ended the night with 196 passing yards and a touchdown. Weir caught better breaks with the penalties en route to 133 yards and three touchdowns.

“Zach had some great pocket presence in terms of having awareness,” Janus said.

The offensive line did a great job giving him time and letting him move the pocket. He had great patience and beat them over the top.”

SILENCED GIANTS

Both teams came into the game with a shared objective. Stop the pass rush.

For Dakota State, senior defensive end Jack Kelly was top priority. Kelly was kept largely in check, limited to just three assisted tackles and ½ a tackle for a loss. It was actually sophomore defensive lineman Henry Walsh who dominated the front line, finishing with three tackles and a sack.

After not getting a single tackle in their meeting last year, Trojans defensive tackle Devonte Murphy managed six tackles — one solo and five assists — but didn’t manage a sack. In fact, the Eagles finished the night without either Helterbrand or Weir being sacked.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Only seven freshmen were included on the Eagles travel roster for Thursday, but the lone defensive freshman made noise in his debut as defensive back Trent Mullen nabbed an interception in the third quarter.

Mullen, an Appleton North High School graduate, also had a pair of solo tackles in his first college game.

Freshman running back Gage Boegli got to see the field as well, rushing for 38 yards on five carries during the Eagles game-closing drive.