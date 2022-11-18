UW-La Crosse football: Mindset not changing for Eagles entering playoffs

The calendar and schedules might say this week starts the NCAA Division III football playoffs, but for the UW-La Crosse football team, every game since Oct. 1 has felt like the playoffs.

The seventh-ranked Eagles’ (9-1) draw for a first-round matchup is as the road team against 12th-ranked Wartburg Knights at noon Saturday at Walston-Hoover Stadium.

“I feel like we’ve been in playoff mode since week five with our loss to UW-Whitewater,” UW-L coach Matt Janus said. “Our guys know the importance of every game, how meaningful it was. I don’t know if there’s a change, they just stay in playoff mode now as we get into this.

“This team we see Saturday and onward is no different than what we’ve seen the last few weeks. It’s one of the top teams in college football and that’s all that’s left now are really good teams.”

The depth chart for UW-L reveals sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand will not be playing Saturday against Wartburg. Helterbrand missed last week’s 31-10 win against UW-Platteville as well with a knee injury, allowing senior quarterback Cade Garcia to throw for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The two-quarterback system with Garcia and Helterbrand has been fruitful, but Janus said he doesn’t see a major shift in philosophy now.

“Cade is our guy and it’ll be his offense moving forward,” Janus said. “He did a phenomenal job on Saturday when our team needed him the most. We’ll continue with our running game as is and keep using Cade in some of our quarterback run stuff.”

The Eagles now have the conference leader in sacks on their defensive line. With 3½ sacks last week, junior defensive end Jack Kelly now leads the conference with 10½. Two sacks against UW-Platteville set up a fumble recovery touchdown and helped the Eagles seal the win and a share of their 34th conference title.

“It changes us completely,” Janus said. “Those guys up front have done a really good job and allow us to play a little more coverage. What Jack’s done the last few games has put us in a position to win games single-handedly as a defensive lineman with the pressure he’s gotten on quarterbacks and sacks. He needs to keep it up.”

“Jack’s been going crazy,” junior linebacker Ryan Daines said. “Just watching those guys up front make plays, it really gets better and better each week. It makes our job a lot easier on the back end.”

Scouting the Knights

The Knights (10-0) won the American Rivers Conference title, their 18th in program history, with a 19-14 victory last week against Coe. The only time the Knights and Eagles met was also in the playoffs when UW-L won back in 1992.

The turnaround period from finding out they were playing Wartburg to putting together a game plan, according to Janus, was roughly a few hours as the coaching staff got its first long look at film.

“It’s kind of wild,” Janus said. “You get the last three games and you have to break them down from 8 p.m. to midnight, trying to digest what you’re looking at. There’s a lot of administration meetings with travel and that’s the hectic part. You just want to break down film and watch football but you’ve got to figure out a hotel for the guys and everything else we have to do.”

What on tape impressed Janus about the Wartburg defense?

“Everything,” Janus said. “Their middle linebacker, their front four, their safety. Everything they’ve done on defense this year is ridiculous.”

The middle linebacker is fifth-year senior Antonio Santillan, a preseason second-team All-American pick by D3football.com. Santillan has 47 tackles with only his fellow linebackers — fellow fifth-year Owen Grover and junior Nate Link — ahead of him.

The front four is the nucleus of Wartburg’s 37 sacks, a conference leading mark as well as top 10 nationally. Fifth-year defensive end Jordan Downing leads the team with nine sacks and 13½ tackles for loss. In the middle, senior defensive tackle Riley Konrardy had 6½ sacks and eight TFLs.

Finally, the aforementioned safety is sophomore Parker Rochford. Rochford has four interceptions — three coming against Dubuque on Sept. 23 — and 13 pass breakups after playing just three games as a freshman.

All of that combined has the Knights allowing an average of just 6.1 points a game, second-fewest in the nation, and shutting out opponents in five games.

“We’ve got to find a way, just like we talked about all week, just to stay on schedule,” Janus said. “We know they’ll knock us off a few times, but we’ve got to find ways to get back.”

As if the task wasn’t large enough, Wartburg also happens to have a top 10 offense. Senior running back Hunter Clasen has rushed for 100 yards in a game seven times, totaling 1,063 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season.

Senior quarterback Nile McLaughlin has thrown for 2,216 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Two of his favorite targets are junior wide receiver Drake George — with a team-high 41 catches for 461 yards — and senior tight end and frequent redzone target Tom Butters.

“We’ll try and get them behind schedule some way, somehow,” Janus said. “That’s going to be our focus is playing fast. They’ve got a really good tight end and good wide receivers at the end. I think it’s going to be another case of having our hands really full on defense. We just have to get them to play fast.”

As impressive as the offense already is, their offensive line has allowed just nine sacks this season. With Kelly now in game-wrecking mode, the Eagles know what they need to do to disrupt the game.

“I think it’s just continuing to do what we’ve done all year,” Daines said. “Being aggressive and getting after the offensive line is key. Our defensive line has been playing great, so we need them to keep doing that. For us as linebackers, we just need to run through our gaps and play sound football.”