UW-La Crosse football coach Matt Janus had something that was nagging at him for weeks.

After announcing his five team captains in the preseason, there was one player he regretted not adding to the list. On Monday, he decided it was better late than never and announced to the team that senior safety Aaron Schmitz had been named as a captain.

“I should have done that to start,” Janus said. “I’ve watched him the past two weeks and I’ve been kicking myself. I’ve always thought that I had five guys and that I should have (added him) ... then I watched him play on Saturday and thought ‘I’m doing this.’ I talked to our other captains and they were like ‘Yeah, why didn’t you do this before.’”

Schmitz stepped up into a starting role midway through 2022, recording six tackles in his first start at safety against UW-Stevens Point.

Schmitz finished the season with 45 tackles and an interception as partner in the secondary to captain Elijah Alt. Now it’s Schmitz who holds the mantle of leader in the secondary.

“It’s an honor,” Schmitz said. “Been grinding with my brothers out here and it’s just an awesome opportunity to be a captain and fight each week with them.”

Janus has noticed Schmitz’s performance going back to last season. More importantly, he’s noticed the example he sets for a secondary core that combined for just two starts last season.

“He brings a vocal presence to our defense and just plays his butt off,” Janus said. “If you’ve watched him play his last eight games (dating back to last year), I don’t know if anybody has played safety at a higher level than he does.”

His performance against Hardin-Simmons ultimately left Janus with no other option but to make him a captain. After finishing the season opener without a tackle, Schmitz was flying to the football and tallied with five solo tackles.

“I told the defensive staff that he was going to play his butt off (against Hardin-Simmons),” Janus said. “Sure enough, he did. I watched him play and immediately after I walked off the field Saturday I was like ‘That guy has to be a leader for us.’”

Schmitz becomes the third defensive captain with senior defensive end Jack Kelly and senior linebacker Ryan Daines. The Eagles now have an even number of captains on each side of the ball with senior quarterback Keyser Helterbrand, senior center Noah Coleman and senior tackle Mike Bertoia being offensive captains.