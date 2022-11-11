UW-La Crosse football: Seniors ready to look back on college careers

To UW-La Crosse football coach Matt Janus, Saturday will mark a special moment for him as a head coach regardless of the result.

“This is why you coach,” Janus said. “I get to watch these guys get recognized for all their contributions for the program and I get to be a part of their journey throughout their college years, some of the most important of their lives.”

In total, 18 seniors will be honored prior to Saturday’s game against UW-Platteville. Among them are several All-WIAC players and key contributors over their tenure in La Crosse.

Quarterback Cade Garcia moved into the starter role in 2022 and so far has 1,159 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. For his career, the Whitefish Bay quarterback has 27 career touchdown passes.

“It’s a special thing,” Garcia said. “We’ve got a special group of guys and obviously we want to go out with a win. Hopefully it’s not our last game as I think we all know we need to win to get a bid into the playoffs.”

Another player named Cade — cornerback Cade Osborn — will also be among the class of seniors celebrated Saturday amidst a career season.

Through nine games, Osborn has already matched his career-best 44 tackles in a season and seven pass deflections in a season from last year. The Eau Claire-native has four interceptions this season, including two last week against UW-River Falls.

Three other players will be honored Saturday, including Osborn’s fellow defensive back Elijah Alt. Outside linebacker AJ Spychala was named to the All-WIAC Second Team last year after accumulating 55 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. The exercise sport science major has 36 tackles so far this season.

The Eagles will honor the elder statesmen of their defensive line, end Josh Dorschner. The sports management major for Neenah has eight career sacks and 91 tackles over 40 career games.

Offensively, leading receiver Max Stubbendick will be amongst pass catchers honored by the Eagles. Stubbendick out of Hudson has 32 receptions this season for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

Wideout Matthijs Enters has a career-best 25 catches this season already to go with four touchdowns. The Lake Zurich grad from North Barrington, Illinois is a sports management major.

Wide receiver Cameron Sorenson was named to the All-WIAC honorable mention team in 2019 with 30 receptions and eight touchdowns. The Oshkosh North-product has 94 catches for 25 touchdowns in his career, including four this season.

Tight end Will Josten had his first career receiving touchdown this season against UW-Stevens Point on Oct. 22. The Palatine, Illinois-native has 17 career receptions over 25 games.

While four former starters on the offensive line will be honored, so too will a pair of veteran depth players. Milton’s Eric Hessenauer played in seven career games while Winona’s Bryce Heftman appeared in eight.