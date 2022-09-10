UW-La Crosse football: Stutzman steps up, defense stands strong in Dubuque win

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse football team got off the bus at Chalmers Field with a road environment, an All-American cornerback on the other sideline and harsh weather ahead of them.

The Eagles turned to senior running back Joey Stutzman and their insurance policy delivered in UWL’s 30-3 victory over the Dubuque Spartans on Saturday. Stutzman finished with a career-high 180 rushing yards, a team-high 34 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“His team voted him a captain for a reason,” coach Matt Janus said. “You vote for somebody to be captain because you know they can make plays. As we were trying to figure out the elements and being on the road, this team turned to him and he delivered.”

The wet weather and challenge of senior cornerback Tyler Geiman were both factors in the Eagles (2-0) sticking to the run early, eventually finishing with 276 team rushing yards.

“We knew they had some really talented corners on the outside, so we knew that was going to affect us,” Janus said. “It was wet and hard to grip the ball so we knew we had to lean on (the run) a little bit more. I think coach (Andrew) McGlenn and the offensive line did a great job. Dubuque threw every defensive front they could at us and they did a great job adjusting.”

Stutzman opened the scoring for the Eagles early in the second quarter with a 24-yard touchdown run. Sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand himself had 65 rushing yards and a nine-yard touchdown to make it 20-3 at halftime.

When the Eagles did go to the air, junior wide receiver Jack Studer and sophomore wide receiver Tyler Stubbendick each recorded touchdown receptions. Both catches came off passes from senior quarterback Cade Garcia.

The only Spartans points came on their opening drive, where an interception thrown by Garcia led to a 34-yard field goal for Dubuque.

“I think we did a really good job after that first series just settling in,” Janus said. “We missed contain on one play, missed an assignment on another one that kind of allowed them to get into field goal range. Really proud we were able to hold them to three points and not let it turn into more.”

The defense shined brightest on fourth down, forcing four turnovers on downs in the second half. A fourth and one on the opening drive of the second half was snuffed out on a tackle in the backfield by senior linebacker Ryan Daines, who finished with six tackles and two for a loss.

An interception by Jaeden Stovall in the final minute shutdown the Spartans' best scoring opportunity inside Eagles territory.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Janus said. “They had a lot going on this week with bits of adversity throughout the week and I’m really glad how our guys handled this. The weather was just sloppy and rainy and affected the game so I’m really proud of how they played.”

UWL has another road game to close out their non-conference schedule next week. The Eagles will face D-II Wayne State University at 5 p.m. central time Saturday in Detroit.