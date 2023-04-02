Even with 152 days until their 2023 season kicks off, time is of the essence for the UW-La Crosse football team.

Coach Matt Janus said he’ll be preaching urgency to his team every day until Aug. 31 when they kick off against Dakota State University. Losing several senior starters, including their running back and one of their two quarterbacks, means getting better every day is a necessity.

“We’re out of time,” Janus said. “I know it’s crazy but I told the team the same thing. There’s no more time to wait until August to start growing or a couple practices. We’re out of time. We have to be ready to go.”

The Eagles started their spring training camp on Sunday, returning to the field for the first time since a loss in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs against Wartburg on Nov. 19. The nearly six month layoff didn’t feel all that long to Janus.

“This year, to be honest, it felt quick,” Janus said. “It felt like this offseason flew by. It feels like we just got done at Wartburg, we blinked and it’s football season again.”

The first of over two dozen scheduled spring practices over the next two months might have felt like it had in November with the temperature in the high 30s. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour creating a bit of havoc in the passing and kicking portion of the practice.

Janus said his team form feels like it hasn’t changed a bit since the fall.

“You watch practice today and it feels like we haven’t stopped practicing,” Janus said. “It’s a good thing that our guys prepared themselves and our staff was ready to go. I don’t know if it’s the year where we’ve been busy recruiting or trying to get all of this stuff done but it feels really fast.”

The Eagles went 10-2 last season, winning a share of the WIAC championship after tying with UW-Whitewater. Their only regular season loss was on a late field goal by UW-Whitewater 34-31 at home.

Among those UWL will not have back on the team next season are their lead passer in Cade Garcia and their lead rusher in Joey Stutzman. Garcia threw for 22 touchdowns while Stutzman led the WIAC in rushing yards with 1,189.

Janus and his staff are adapting to life without those two and several other graduating seniors. The first day of practice eased some of their nerves.

“We’re getting used to the new faces,” Janus said. “We had a few guys last year who played a lot of games for us. Those first couple of meetings, you look out and Stutzman isn’t in the front row anymore. Garcia isn’t there.”

“As a coach, it takes a few meetings to get used to guys not being here anymore but we’ve got a group that’s very hungry. A group that’s very unsatisfied with the way everything went last year and they have a huge sense of urgency. I was wondering about the preparedness for practice on the first day and I think they showed you what this group is serious about.”

The Eagles will bring back a pair of top defenders in senior linebacker Ryan Daines and senior defensive lineman Jack Kelly. Kelly led the WIAC in sacks with 10.5 while amassing 15 tackles for a loss. Daines led the team in tackles last season with 69.

Their final spring practice in La Crosse is scheduled for May 19 before the Eagles travel to Italy for a week at the end of the month. 86 players, 40 parents and a dozen coaches will visit Venice, Florence and Rome.

“It’s going to be a large contingency of La Crosse,” Janus said. “I hope Italy is ready for us.”

Janus said he and associate head coach Mike Anderson have been working overtime to organize the trip. Beyond the experience of traveling overseas, Janus is excited to see his team get to play a pair of exhibition games against local teams on top of additional practice.

“We’re going to get additional practices over there and two games,” Janus said. “We’re practicing until June essentially. We’re practicing now and we’re going to get another month of practice, so it’s pretty exciting. By the time we play Dakota State in August, this group is going to have maybe 50 practices under their belt between camp and the spring.”